Meet the Apple Watch Series 6

The new Apple Watch Series 6 will feature an app that lets you monitor your blood oxygen level right from your wrist. The watch has infrared sensors on the bottom that scan the color of your blood to determine how much oxygen is flowing through it. The device can also notify users if they are at a higher altitude, to remind them that their blood oxygen levels may be different than normal.

It also has new Watch faces, including one that shows multiple time zones at once, the ability to track your laps and one that features your animated Memoji.

There's a new band style, too called the solo loop, which doesn't have a clasp or buckle. It comes in leather or a woven design as well.