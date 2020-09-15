Why we're not likely to see a new iPhone just yet

By this time last year, Apple had already unveiled the iPhone 11. The year before, it launched the iPhone XS, XR and XS Max on Sept. 13. The year before that, on Sept. 12, the iPhone X ... you get the picture.

Today, though, we're unlikely to see the next version of Apple's flagship device.

The company warned during its last earnings call that disruptions to its supply chain from the coronavirus pandemic will delay the latest iPhone.

"Last year, we started selling iPhones in late September," the company's chief financial officer, Luca Maestri, said on the call in late July. "This year, we project supply to be available a few weeks later."

The iPhone 12 — Apple's first 5G smartphone — is now expected to launch in October.