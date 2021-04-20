The big show starts at 1pm ET/10 am PT and Apple is livestreaming it on a variety of platforms:
Apple event April 2021: iPads, more iPads and maybe a surprise
By Rishi Iyengar and Samantha Kelly, CNN Business
How to watch today's Apple event
New additions could be coming for Apple services
From CNN Business' Clare Duffy
Along with hardware products, Apple may also announce new offerings from the services side of its business, Forrester principal analyst Thomas Husson said in an email ahead of Tuesday's event.
That could include new games for Apple Arcade or shows on Apple TV+.
Services have become a key pillar of Apple’s strategy and significant business and profit driver," Husson said.
The new processors rumored to be coming for the Apple TV and iPad Pro would better support Arcade graphics, making the service more appealing to consumers.
Apple may also mention the new Fitness+ offerings it announced last week, which included workouts geared toward pregnant people, older adults and beginners.
Last fall, the company introduced a bundle, called Apple One, that lets users access Apple TV+, Music, Arcade and other services with a single, monthly subscription payment. Apple said in January it has more than 620 million paid subscriptions across its services.
Will we see AirTags today?
From CNN Business' Samantha Kelly
Perhaps the buzziest product in the rumor mill is the potential debut of AirTags, Apple's long-rumored Bluetooth tracking device.
What are AirTags?
The Tile-like locator attaches to and helps you find items such as keys, wallets, laptops or even your car. AirTags have been reportedly in the works as far back as 2019, when pictures hidden within iOS 13 suggested small, flat, circular discs with built-in chips could allow someone to locate items when connected to Apple's Find My app.
The rumored cost: $39 each.
AirTags are expected to include the same U1 ultra-wideband chip as the iPhone 12, which would make location tracking more accurate than competing devices from companies such as Tile, Samsung and Sony, according to MacRumors.
Why now?
The arrival of AirTags would allow the company to expand its offerings and lock users deeper into its ecosystem as it looks for more ways to combat an expected decline in its hardware revenues.
While accessories for an accessory might sound like a stretch, customers who are delaying costly smartphone and tablet upgrades may be willing to spend more on lower cost items. That said, it's possible AirTags could emerge as a category unto its own, much like AirPods.
Either way, it would be a smart time for their launch as customers are finally emerging from over a year of lockdown — ready, perhaps, to find things people invariably lose when outside the house.
What else we could see today: Apple TV, privacy features and more
From CNN Business' Samantha Kelly
Here are some other updates Apple could release today:
Apple TV
Not only is the Apple TV due for a new processor and support for better refresh rates for gaming, a redesigned remote could work as a physical locator for AirTags, according to tech blog 9to5Mac.
AirPods 3
The next-generation of Apple's wireless earbuds are believed to have a design more in line with its higher-end AirPods Pro, along with spatial audio support and touch controls.
AirPods have cultivated a cult-like following over the years and emerged as a fashion and status symbol, but it's possible Apple could wait until later this year to show off a new model.
MacBooks
Apple's MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are also due for refreshes, but it's unclear if they'll get one as early as next week. Apple recently discontinued its iMac Pro line, once the most-powerful computer the company offered, and its original HomePod to focus more on the HomePod mini.
Software
Apple could also walk users through an expected iOS 14.5 software update focused on privacy. Its upcoming App Tracking Transparency feature will require app developers to explicitly divulge how they're collecting user data, what it'll be used for, and require user consent before they download or update apps from the App Store.
Also likely: new emojis, including one of a less graphic syringe amid the vaccine rollout.
Get ready for iPad updates
From CNN Business' Samantha Kelly
Apple's Spring events are often a mixed big: We've seen launches around education, its streaming services and the budget-friendly iPhone SE. But this year, Apple is expected to show off an updated iPad Pro with a faster processor, 5G support, a Thunderbolt port so it can connect to more external monitors and a Mini LED display.
The display is expected to increase brightness, offer a higher contrast ratio, improve power efficiencies for a longer battery life but be slightly thicker than current versions. It's possible Apple will also show off a redesigned iPad mini with smaller bezels and a larger display.
But it's unclear if any of these updates will be enough to convince users to upgrade.
Eleftheria Kouri, an analyst at tech market advisory firm ABI Research, said tablet shipments significantly increased in 2020, thanks in part to remote learning and working. But that uptick won't last forever.
"Tablet vendors, including Apple, need to introduce a really game changing technological feature in order to boost sales and encourage consumers to replace their old devices: 5G connectivity is one of these key features," she said.