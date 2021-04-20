Follow CNN Business
live news

Live

Derek Chauvin's murder trial

live news

Live

The coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

Apple event April 2021: iPads, more iPads and maybe a surprise

By Rishi Iyengar and Samantha Kelly, CNN Business

Updated 12:39 p.m. ET, April 20, 2021
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 14 min ago

What else we could see today: Apple TV, privacy features and more

From CNN Business' Samantha Kelly

Here are some other updates Apple could release today:

Apple TV

Not only is the Apple TV due for a new processor and support for better refresh rates for gaming, a redesigned remote could work as a physical locator for AirTags, according to tech blog 9to5Mac.

AirPods 3

The next-generation of Apple's wireless earbuds are believed to have a design more in line with its higher-end AirPods Pro, along with spatial audio support and touch controls.

AirPods have cultivated a cult-like following over the years and emerged as a fashion and status symbol, but it's possible Apple could wait until later this year to show off a new model.

MacBooks

Apple's MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are also due for refreshes, but it's unclear if they'll get one as early as next week. Apple recently discontinued its iMac Pro line, once the most-powerful computer the company offered, and its original HomePod to focus more on the HomePod mini.

Software

Apple could also walk users through an expected iOS 14.5 software update focused on privacy. Its upcoming App Tracking Transparency feature will require app developers to explicitly divulge how they're collecting user data, what it'll be used for, and require user consent before they download or update apps from the App Store.

Also likely: new emojis, including one of a less graphic syringe amid the vaccine rollout.

1 hr 15 min ago

Get ready for iPad updates

From CNN Business' Samantha Kelly

Apple CEO Tim Cook during a former Apple event.
Apple CEO Tim Cook during a former Apple event.

Apple's Spring events are often a mixed big: We've seen launches around education, its streaming services and the budget-friendly iPhone SE. But this year, Apple is expected to show off an updated iPad Pro with a faster processor, 5G support, a Thunderbolt port so it can connect to more external monitors and a Mini LED display.

The display is expected to increase brightness, offer a higher contrast ratio, improve power efficiencies for a longer battery life but be slightly thicker than current versions. It's possible Apple will also show off a redesigned iPad mini with smaller bezels and a larger display.

But it's unclear if any of these updates will be enough to convince users to upgrade.

Eleftheria Kouri, an analyst at tech market advisory firm ABI Research, said tablet shipments significantly increased in 2020, thanks in part to remote learning and working. But that uptick won't last forever.

"Tablet vendors, including Apple, need to introduce a really game changing technological feature in order to boost sales and encourage consumers to replace their old devices: 5G connectivity is one of these key features," she said.