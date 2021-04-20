What else we could see today: Apple TV, privacy features and more

Here are some other updates Apple could release today:

Apple TV

Not only is the Apple TV due for a new processor and support for better refresh rates for gaming, a redesigned remote could work as a physical locator for AirTags, according to tech blog 9to5Mac.

AirPods 3

The next-generation of Apple's wireless earbuds are believed to have a design more in line with its higher-end AirPods Pro, along with spatial audio support and touch controls.

AirPods have cultivated a cult-like following over the years and emerged as a fashion and status symbol, but it's possible Apple could wait until later this year to show off a new model.

MacBooks

Apple's MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are also due for refreshes, but it's unclear if they'll get one as early as next week. Apple recently discontinued its iMac Pro line, once the most-powerful computer the company offered, and its original HomePod to focus more on the HomePod mini.

Software

Apple could also walk users through an expected iOS 14.5 software update focused on privacy. Its upcoming App Tracking Transparency feature will require app developers to explicitly divulge how they're collecting user data, what it'll be used for, and require user consent before they download or update apps from the App Store.

Also likely: new emojis, including one of a less graphic syringe amid the vaccine rollout.