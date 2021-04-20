Follow CNN Business
Apple event April 2021: iPads, more iPads and maybe a surprise

By Rishi Iyengar and Samantha Kelly, CNN Business

Updated 2:13 p.m. ET, April 20, 2021
27 min ago

Apple adds a fingerprint scanner to the iMac keyboard

From CNN Business' Rishi Iyengar

Apple is adding a touch ID button to the iMac's external keyboard for the first time. The Touch ID button will be placed in the top right corner of the keyboard, like it is on the latest MacBooks, and will similarly let users unlock their computer, switch users or make payments through their fingerprints.

Both the keyboard and Apple's Magic Mouse will be available in a variety of colors to match with the new range of colors on the iMac.

45 min ago

Apple TV is now in 4K with a new Siri remote

From CNN Business' Rishi Iyengar

Apple is rolling out a new Apple TV device capable of streaming video in 4K high definition, along with a new Siri remote.

The remote, made from 100% recycled aluminum, includes a new pad at the top that users can click or swipe through to navigate, as well as a dedicated Siri button on the side.

The remote also effectively replaces your TV remote, with a dedicated power button to switch your TV on and off.The new Apple TV will be available starting April 30, with a 32 GB version for $179 and a 64 GB version for $199

34 min ago

Apple announces podcast subscriptions

From CNN Business' Kerry Flynn

Apple has another new subscription product: a paid service for podcasts called Apple Podcast Subscriptions. 

Among the perks of a podcast subscription will be ad-free listening, early access to new series and exclusive content. Some of the participating media brands include NPR, the Los Angeles Times and The Athletic. 

The paid service will be available in 170 regions and countries next month. Podcast creators set their own pricing. Apple's Family Sharing is enabled so that up to six family members can share a podcast subscription. 

Apple also redesigned its podcast app, including a new section called channels that will curate shows.

1 min ago

Apple shows off AirTag

From CNN Business' Samantha Murphy Kelly

Iwhat was Apple's worst kept secret in recent history, the company finally unveiled AirTag, a Tile-like

Bluetooth locator that attaches to and helps you find items such as keys, wallets, laptops or even your car.

The small, flat, circular discs with built-in chips allow someone to locate items when connected to Apple's Find My app. It also works with Siri.

The stainless steel devices, which are water and dust resistant, feature a built-in speaker that plays sounds to help locate an AirTag. It's packed with the Apple-designed U1 chip, which uses Ultra Wideband technology -- the same chip used in the iPhone 12.

While location trackers are hardly new -- there are similar products from Samsung, Sony and Tile, the U1 chip will more accurately determine the distance and direction to a lost item.

Similar to Apple Watch, it's possible to add free engraving to the device.

You can buy an AirTag for $29 and a four pack for $99, starting April 30. Users can also splurge for leather accessories, such as key rings, luggage tags and a bag charm from Hermès.

1 hr 1 min ago

Apple introduces a new purple iPhone

From CNN Business' Rishi Iyengar

Among all the new product announcements was a slightly different reveal — a new color for the iPhone 12. Apple's newest smartphone is now available in purple.

The new purple iPhone 12 will be available for pre-order Friday and will go on sale April 30.

59 min ago

Apple introduces new 'Apple Card Family' features

From CNN Business' Clare Duffy

Apple is making changes for spouses and families who share their Apple Card credit card accounts, features it is calling "Apple Card Family," CEO Tim Cook announced Tuesday.

Spouses can now merge and share their Apple Card credit lines, while having equal rights on the account and with each person building credit. For families, the company will now allow any member over the age of 13 to use the family Apple Card account.

Apple Card is an Apple-branded credit card issued by Goldman Sachs that the company launched in 2019, available only to iPhone users. It can be used as a physical card like other credit cards, as well as on Apple Pay to make contactless payments.

1 hr 2 min ago

Tim Cook intros Apple event with help from AR

By CNN Business' Samantha Murphy Kelly

Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off the Apple event from the company's Cupertino, California, campus, with a little assistance from augmented reality.

The same colorful AR swirls that were included in invitations to the event made an appearance in a short video that kicked off the event. The swirls moved about Cook and formed the word: hello.

1 hr 28 min ago

How to watch today's Apple event

The big show starts at 1pm ET/10 am PT and Apple is livestreaming it on a variety of platforms:

1 hr 35 min ago

New additions could be coming for Apple services

From CNN Business' Clare Duffy

Apple could announce new games for its Apple Arcade service today. Apple Arcade was launched in 2019.
Along with hardware products, Apple may also announce new offerings from the services side of its business, Forrester principal analyst Thomas Husson said in an email ahead of Tuesday's event.

That could include new games for Apple Arcade or shows on Apple TV+.

Services have become a key pillar of Apple’s strategy and significant business and profit driver," Husson said.

The new processors rumored to be coming for the Apple TV and iPad Pro would better support Arcade graphics, making the service more appealing to consumers.

Apple may also mention the new Fitness+ offerings it announced last week, which included workouts geared toward pregnant people, older adults and beginners.

Last fall, the company introduced a bundle, called Apple One, that lets users access Apple TV+, Music, Arcade and other services with a single, monthly subscription payment. Apple said in January it has more than 620 million paid subscriptions across its services.