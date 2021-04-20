Follow CNN Business
Derek Chauvin's murder trial

The coronavirus pandemic

Apple event April 2021: iPads, AirTag and a purple iPhone

By Rishi Iyengar and Samantha Kelly, CNN Business

Updated 2:42 p.m. ET, April 20, 2021
23 min ago

Here's everything Apple announced today

From CNN Business' Clare Duffy

Apple's hour-long Tuesday event packed in a ton of announcements. They include:

  • New features for families sharing an Apple Card
  • A purple version of the iPhone 12
  • A paid service for podcasts called, Apple Podcast Subscriptions
  • The long-awaited AirTag, a Bluetooth locator for items such as keys, wallets and laptops
  • A new 4K Apple TV with an updated Siri remote
  • A redesigned iMac featuring Apple's in-house M1 chip, and updated accessories such as a keyboard with a fingerprint scanner to unlock the computer
  • And, finally, a new iPad Pro that's also built with the M1 chip

Also worth noting: Among the software updates in the new products are a number of features geared toward working from home, including improvements to the cameras in both the iMac and iPad Pro to make you look and sound better during video meetings.

21 min ago

The iPad Pro gets a refresh

From CNN Business' Rishi Iyengar

Apple is adding its powerful M1 chip to the iPad Pro, enabling several software updates including better graphics, enhanced video effects and augmented reality features.

An updated camera allows enhanced depth and better quality video, and a feature called Center Stage that automatically zooms out during video calls or meetings depending on the number of people in the frame.

The Pro starts at $799 and is available for order from April 30.

20 min ago

Meet Apple's new iMac with M1

From CNN Business' Clare Duffy

Apple
Apple

Apple announced a redesigned iMac featuring the company's new in-house M1 chip.

The new chip allowed Apple to shrink the internal hardware — building in a smaller logic board and replacing the thermal system that keeps the machine cool with two small fans. The new iMac is just 11.5 millimeters deep.

The M1 chip will also make iMac apps run faster, improve the speed of machine learning and enable the use of iPhone apps such as Zillow and Headspace from the iMac screen, Apple execs said Tuesday.

iMac will now have a 24-inch, 4.5 K display with 11.3 million pixels. And it comes in seven colors, including peach, mint and lavender.

For users still working from home, Apple also improved the iMac's camera. The 1080p camera's features include auto white balance, noise reduction and tone mapping to make you look better. The computer also has a new mic designed to reduce feedback noise so you sound better, too.

The new iMac starts at $1,299 for four colors, and $1,499 for the other three colors plus additional features. It will be available in the second half of May.

20 min ago

Apple adds a fingerprint scanner to the iMac keyboard

From CNN Business' Rishi Iyengar

Apple
Apple

Apple is adding a touch ID button to the iMac's external keyboard for the first time. The Touch ID button will be placed in the top right corner of the keyboard, like it is on the latest MacBooks, and will similarly let users unlock their computer, switch users or make payments through their fingerprints.

Both the keyboard and Apple's Magic Mouse will be available in a variety of colors to match with the new range of colors on the iMac.

1 hr 16 min ago

Apple TV is now in 4K with a new Siri remote

From CNN Business' Rishi Iyengar

Apple is rolling out a new Apple TV device capable of streaming video in 4K high definition, along with a new Siri remote.

The remote, made from 100% recycled aluminum, includes a new pad at the top that users can click or swipe through to navigate, as well as a dedicated Siri button on the side.

The remote also effectively replaces your TV remote, with a dedicated power button to switch your TV on and off.The new Apple TV will be available starting April 30, with a 32 GB version for $179 and a 64 GB version for $199

1 hr 4 min ago

Apple announces podcast subscriptions

From CNN Business' Kerry Flynn

Apple
Apple

Apple has another new subscription product: a paid service for podcasts called Apple Podcast Subscriptions. 

Among the perks of a podcast subscription will be ad-free listening, early access to new series and exclusive content. Some of the participating media brands include NPR, the Los Angeles Times and The Athletic. 

The paid service will be available in 170 regions and countries next month. Podcast creators set their own pricing. Apple's Family Sharing is enabled so that up to six family members can share a podcast subscription. 

Apple also redesigned its podcast app, including a new section called channels that will curate shows.

2 min ago

Apple shows off AirTag

From CNN Business' Samantha Murphy Kelly

In what was Apple's worst kept secret in recent history, the company finally unveiled AirTag, a Tile-like Bluetooth locator that attaches to and helps you find items such as keys, wallets, laptops or even your car.

The small, flat, circular discs with built-in chips allow someone to locate items when connected to Apple's Find My app. It also works with Siri.

The stainless steel devices, which are water and dust resistant, feature a built-in speaker that plays sounds to help locate an AirTag. It's packed with the Apple-designed U1 chip, which uses Ultra Wideband technology -- the same chip used in the iPhone 12.

While location trackers are hardly new -- there are similar products from Samsung, Sony and Tile, the U1 chip will more accurately determine the distance and direction to a lost item.

Similar to Apple Watch, it's possible to add free engraving to the device.

You can buy an AirTag for $29 and a four pack for $99, starting April 30. Users can also splurge for leather accessories, such as key rings, luggage tags and a bag charm from Hermès.

20 min ago

Apple introduces a new purple iPhone

From CNN Business' Rishi Iyengar

Among all the new product announcements was a slightly different reveal — a new color for the iPhone 12. Apple's newest smartphone is now available in purple.

The new purple iPhone 12 will be available for pre-order Friday and will go on sale April 30.

1 hr 29 min ago

Apple introduces new 'Apple Card Family' features

From CNN Business' Clare Duffy

Apple is making changes for spouses and families who share their Apple Card credit card accounts, features it is calling "Apple Card Family," CEO Tim Cook announced Tuesday.

Spouses can now merge and share their Apple Card credit lines, while having equal rights on the account and with each person building credit. For families, the company will now allow any member over the age of 13 to use the family Apple Card account.

Apple Card is an Apple-branded credit card issued by Goldman Sachs that the company launched in 2019, available only to iPhone users. It can be used as a physical card like other credit cards, as well as on Apple Pay to make contactless payments.