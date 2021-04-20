Here's everything Apple announced today

Apple's hour-long Tuesday event packed in a ton of announcements. They include:
- New features for families sharing an Apple Card
- A purple version of the iPhone 12
- A paid service for podcasts called, Apple Podcast Subscriptions
- The long-awaited AirTag, a Bluetooth locator for items such as keys, wallets and laptops
- A new 4K Apple TV with an updated Siri remote
- A redesigned iMac featuring Apple's in-house M1 chip, and updated accessories such as a keyboard with a fingerprint scanner to unlock the computer
- And, finally, a new iPad Pro that's also built with the M1 chip
Also worth noting: Among the software updates in the new products are a number of features geared toward working from home, including improvements to the cameras in both the iMac and iPad Pro to make you look and sound better during video meetings.