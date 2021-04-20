Here's everything Apple announced today

Apple

Apple announced a redesigned iMac featuring the company's new in-house M1 chip.

The new chip allowed Apple to shrink the internal hardware — building in a smaller logic board and replacing the thermal system that keeps the machine cool with two small fans. The new iMac is just 11.5 millimeters deep.

The M1 chip will also make iMac apps run faster, improve the speed of machine learning and enable the use of iPhone apps such as Zillow and Headspace from the iMac screen, Apple execs said Tuesday.

iMac will now have a 24-inch, 4.5 K display with 11.3 million pixels. And it comes in seven colors, including peach, mint and lavender.

For users still working from home, Apple also improved the iMac's camera. The 1080p camera's features include auto white balance, noise reduction and tone mapping to make you look better. The computer also has a new mic designed to reduce feedback noise so you sound better, too.

The new iMac starts at $1,299 for four colors, and $1,499 for the other three colors plus additional features. It will be available in the second half of May.