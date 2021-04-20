How to watch today's Apple event

Apple could announce new games for its Apple Arcade service today. Apple Arcade was launched in 2019.

Along with hardware products, Apple may also announce new offerings from the services side of its business, Forrester principal analyst Thomas Husson said in an email ahead of Tuesday's event.

That could include new games for Apple Arcade or shows on Apple TV+.

Services have become a key pillar of Apple’s strategy and significant business and profit driver," Husson said.

The new processors rumored to be coming for the Apple TV and iPad Pro would better support Arcade graphics, making the service more appealing to consumers.

Apple may also mention the new Fitness+ offerings it announced last week, which included workouts geared toward pregnant people, older adults and beginners.