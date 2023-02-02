Big Tech on defense: Apple, Amazon and Google report earnings

Apple CEO Tim Cook looks on during an Apple special event on September 7, 2022 in Cupertino, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Apple's revenue fell 5% in the final three months of last year to $117.2 billion, a rare decline for the company and significantly worse than Wall Street analysts had expected.

The drop marks the first time Apple has reported a year-over-year revenue decline since 2019. The iPhone maker's profits also sank more than 13% compared to the year-ago quarter to nearly $30 billion.

Shares of Apple fell as much as 4% in after-hours trading Thursday.

The disappointing earnings come after Apple faced a shutdown of a key Chinese factory late last year, hurting its supply. And it comes amid concerns consumers may be reducing their spending on pricey tech gadgets as recession fears loom. Apple has also taken a hit from high inflation and interest rates.

Still, Apple noted that its global installed base now reaches more than 2 billion devices. The company also said its Services business, a key area of focus in recent years that includes Apple TV+ and gaming, reached an all-time quarterly revenue record of $20.8 billion. That's up 6% from the year-ago quarter but a sharp slowdown in growth from the nearly 24% increase it posted a year ago.

"Apple delivered a shockingly weak earnings report," Investing.com senior analyst Jesse Cohen said in a statement. "Apple’s poor quarter proves that even the most valuable U.S. traded company isn't immune to the challenges facing the tech industry at large."