Apple CEO Tim Cook began his testimony Wednesday by recognizing the late Rep. John Lewis, before arguing that Apple faces fierce competition in the smartphone market.

“Our goal is the best, not the most,” Cook said.

We don’t have a dominant share in any market or in any product category where we do business.”

That’s not the main complaint that Apple critics have leveled against the company, though. What many app developers have complained about are Apple’s tough app store rules.