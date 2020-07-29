Live TV
Live updates: Four tech titans go before Congress

By Brian Fung, Rishi Iyengar and Kaya Yurieff

Updated 1:40 p.m. ET, July 29, 2020
2 hr 46 min ago

Antitrust law: a (brief) explainer

From CNN Business' Brian Fung

The companies testifying before Congress are widely accused of violating antitrust law. But what is antitrust, exactly, and what makes for a violation?

Put simply, antitrust law is about ensuring a level playing field for competition. Think of it as a type of guardrail designed to keep markets fair. When it works correctly, antitrust law is supposed to prevent companies from abusing their dominance in the marketplace in order to gain an unfair competitive advantage.

This doesn’t mean that monopolies are inherently illegal, at least under US law. And a company doesn’t violate antitrust law simply for being big. But it can violate the law if it does things that harm competition. To determine if that’s happened, regulators like the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission gather economic evidence. Normally, that evidence comes in the form of data showing that prices have risen, or that rival businesses have been hurt, or that innovation has been stifled. Those investigations can lead to lawsuits, fines and, in the most extreme cases, corporate breakups.

But there are limits to antitrust law. It isn’t designed to address how platforms handle political speech or misinformation, for instance, or election security issues. While those topics may come up today, be careful not to conflate the two.

2 hr 47 min ago

How the Congressional hearing will work

From CNN Business' Brian Fung

Once the event kicks off at noon, it is expected to follow the usual pattern for congressional hearings: Opening statements by members of Congress, followed by opening statements from witnesses and then rounds of questioning by the lawmakers.

Since it’s a subcommittee hearing and not a hearing of the full Judiciary Committee, expect about a dozen or so lawmakers to be involved in the questioning. It's unclear how long it could go, but given the breadth and depth of the issues at stake, don’t be surprised if this hearing lasts all afternoon.

2 hr 47 min ago

This is how big the four Big Tech companies really are

From CNN Business' Seth Fiegerman

While Amazon, Facebook, Google and Apple will almost certainly push back against assertions that they are too big and hurt competition, it's hard to argue with the fact that these businesses are staggeringly large and successful.

  • Amazon, Apple and Google's parent company, Alphabet, each have market caps of $1 trillion or more. Apple, in particular, is already well on its way to being worth $2 trillion.
  • The combined market cap of the four tech companies now accounts for about 16% of the S&P 500. With Microsoft added in, the companies account for 22%.
  • Facebook had 2.6 billion monthly users as of the end of March. To put that in context: Twitter was hovering a bit above 300 million monthly users when it stopped disclosing that figure last year.
  • In fact, Facebook and Google each have multiple products with more than one billion monthly users. For Facebook, that lists includes Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and, of course, Facebook's main service. For Google, that includes products like YouTube and Gmail.
  • Amazon posted $280 billion in sales last year -- with a B. And the pandemic has only made Amazon more dominant as people shop and work more from home.
  • That staggering success has led to staggering wealth: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, is now estimated to be worth $178 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. And Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is worth more than $87 billion, making him the world's third richest man.

2 hr 48 min ago

TikTok CEO blasts Facebook ahead of antitrust hearing

From CNN Business' Donie O'Sullivan

TikTok’s new American CEO addressed concerns about the app’s Chinese ownership and blasted Facebook in a blog post published on Wednesday, just hours ahead of the antitrust hearing.

“The entire industry has received scrutiny, and rightly so. Yet, we have received even more scrutiny due to the company's Chinese origins,” wrote Kevin Mayer, TikTok's CEO. Mayer, a former Disney executive, joined TikTok in May. 

Mayer went on to note Facebook's attempts to copy TikTok with a rival product from Instagram called Reels:

“At TikTok we welcome competition. We think fair competition makes all of us better. To those who wish to launch competitive products, we say bring it on. Facebook is even launching another copycat product, Reels (tied to Instagram), after their other copycat Lasso failed quickly. But let's focus our energies on fair and open competition in service of our consumers, rather than maligning attacks by our competitor – namely Facebook – disguised as patriotism and designed to put an end to our very presence in the US."

 

2 hr 12 min ago

Jeff Bezos: 'I believe Amazon should be scrutinized'

From CNN Business' Brian Fung

Amazon (AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos is expected to tell Congress that “no force in the world should be able to move” a company that reflects on criticism and still decides it is doing the right thing.

In his prepared testimony posted to Amazon’s website, Bezos will begin with a personal appeal, telling the story of his mother and father, before explaining how they invested their life savings in Amazon, and the internet. It was “something they didn’t understand,” Bezos will say, but “they were making a bet on their son.”

Bezos will claim that Amazon faces a crowded marketplace in online retail -- namedropping brands like Target, Costco and Walmart. The CEO will also note that his company deserves to be scrutinized:

Let me close by saying that I believe Amazon should be scrutinized. We should scrutinize all large institutions, whether they’re companies, government agencies, or non-profits. Our responsibility is to make sure we pass such scrutiny with flying colors.

2 hr 11 min ago

Mark Zuckerberg plans to tell Congress that Facebook competes 'the American way'

From CNN Business' Brian Fung

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to defend his company from allegations of market dominance and antitrust violations on Wednesday by arguing that his company has helped “millions of businesses" and consumers, particularly during the pandemic, according to a copy of his prepared testimony obtained by CNN Business.

Zuckerberg will seek to dispel claims that the company has harmed competition by arguing that Facebook must constantly compete or face extinction, according to the prepared remarks. He will also point to the rising competitive threat posed by China, which he will claim is “building its own version of the internet focused on very different ideas, and they are exporting their vision to other countries.” 

Facebook’s acquisition of WhatsApp and Instagram did not choke off potential rivals, Zuckerberg will argue, but instead led to new features that those apps would not have introduced independently. Facebook’s merger strategy has been closely scrutinized amid claims that the company has pursued a strategy of acquiring potential threats to its dominance. 

“Facebook is a successful company now,” Zuckerberg’s testimony reads, "but we got there the American way: we started with nothing and provided better products that people find valuable.”

2 hr 49 min ago

How to watch the tech CEO hearing

From CNN Business' Seth Fiegerman

A group of powerful figures who help set the rules for how we work, shop and communicate is about to get grilled by lawmakers in Washington who in theory do the same. And you can watch it unfold in real time on a platform built by one of the companies now in the hot seat.

The House subcommittee hearing with the four tech CEOs will be streaming live on Google-owned YouTube. If you happen to miss it there, you can probably find people sharing clips from it on Facebook, hawking fast self-published books about it on Amazon or talking about it on whatever passes for entertainment on Apple TV, if that's still a thing.

2 hr 49 min ago

Mr. Zuckerberg, I think you're on mute

From CNN Business' Seth Fiegerman

Wednesday's hearing will bring together four of the most powerful tech CEOs in the US, but there is a twist: They won't actually be in the same place. Instead, they will appear together, on one panel, via videoconference.

And which videoconference platform will the tech titans be using? The answer is Cisco's WebEx, which is the platform approved by the House.

2 hr 49 min ago

A partial list of the antitrust probes into Big Tech

From CNN Business' Seth Fiegerman

The hearing on Wednesday is the culmination of the House's year-long "top to bottom" antitrust review of the tech industry. But the four tech companies at the hearing face numerous other antitrust probes in the US and Europe.

Here's a short list of just the US probes:

  • Nearly every state is investigating Google, starting with its advertising and search dominance.
  • Nearly every state is also investigating Facebook, with a focus on whether the company has "put consumer data at risk, reduced the quality of consumers' choices, and increased the price of advertising."
  • The Justice Department is probing Google, including looking at search on its Android mobile operating system.
  • The DOJ is also reportedly looking into a possible antitrust probe of Apple.
  • The Federal Trade Commission is looking at past acquisitions by all the big tech companies. The FTC is also conducting an antitrust probe of Facebook specifically.