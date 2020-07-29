90 minutes in and Jeff Bezos has largely been ignored

Of the four tech CEOs appearing at today's hearing, none was more highly anticipated than Jeff Bezos, who has never appeared before Congress before.

And yet, nearly 90 minutes into the hearing, the world's richest man was essentially ignored -- other than his opening remarks. The House members instead focused their initial round of questions on the other CEOs.

In his opening remarks, Bezos focused on his upbringing and parents, and noted that 80% of Americans have a favorable opinion of Amazon.

At one point, Bezos, even appeared to have a snack during the hearing.