Amazon cancels New York City headquartersBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries, Amanda Wills, Julia Horowitz, Nathaniel Meyersohn and Lydia DePillis, CNN
New York mayor: Amazon "threw away" opportunity
From CNN Business' Nathaniel Meyersohn
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio took a swipe at Amazon in his first comments since the company scrapped plans to build its second headquarters in the city.
"You have to be tough to make it in New York City," de Blasio said in a statement.
"We gave Amazon the opportunity to be a good neighbor and do business in the greatest city in the world. Instead of working with the community, Amazon threw away that opportunity," he added.
Read Amazon's full statement
NYC council member: Cities do have power
From CNN Business' Lydia DePillis
City Council member Brad Lander, a Brooklyn progressive who opposed subsidies for Amazon's HQ2, told me that Amazon (AMZN) showed no interest in engaging on local issues.
"It has a very 'my way or the highway' approach," Lander said.
He also explained why Google's NYC expansion has faced less backlash.
"It’s not that we like Google better than Amazon," he said. "Google has grown here by the rules that we’ve democratically set, and Amazon doesn’t want the rules we’ve democratically set. They want a monopolistic version."
And he had a reminder for cities in similar positions:
Reminder: Here are the 17 cities that lost out on Amazon's HQ2
From CNN Business' Nathaniel Meyersohn
Amazon previously rejected 17 finalists in North America for its second headquarters in November.
The runners-up included Austin, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Columbus, Ohio, Dallas, Denver, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, Montgomery County, Maryland, Newark, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Toronto, and Washington, D.C.
But Amazon made it clear that none of them are back in the running.
There are no plans to "reopen the HQ2 search at this time," according to the company's statement.
That's ok -- all of those cities have said they got a big boost from Amazon (AMZN) during the year-long chase to land H2Q. The process allowed them to promote their cities and opened up new development opportunities.
Will Amazon still hire 25,000 more workers?
From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica
There will be only one Amazon HQ2 -- Northern Virginia was supposed to split the HQ duties with New York. But now that Jeff Bezos & Co. have pulled the plug on their Long Island City plans, will the company still add the 25,000 jobs it promised for Queens somewhere else?
Will Northern Virginia become an even bigger HQ2 and wind up with more than 25,000 jobs? What about Nashville? The country music capital wasn't chosen to be a HQ2 spot but it won a lucrative consolation prize: an "operations center of excellence" that will employ 5,000 people. Will that site now get bigger?
Amazon (AMZN) didn't give any details in its statement about the end of the LIC HQ2. But the company clearly suggested that there will be more jobs at other locations.
The big question is how many? And if that answer is less than 25,000, it begs the question of why Amazon ever felt a need to build two HQ2s in the first place.
Remember: Google is still planning a huge expansion in lower Manhattan
From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz
Attention has been laser-focused on Amazon. In the meantime, Google (GOOGL) has moved ahead with plans for a massive NYC expansion. Where's the blowback on that front?
The company is investing more than $1 billion to double its workforce in NYC. It's scooped up 1.7 million square feet near the Hudson River in lower Manhattan. Google has said it could add more than 7,000 employees there over next decade.
That move has attracted far less attention than Amazon's HQ2 in Queens, which became the target of progressive backlash and faced opposition from some local officials.
GOP congressman: This is "absolutely disgraceful"
Rep. Pete King, a Republican from New York, said it is "disgraceful" that Amazon was "driven from New York by left wing progressive politicians."
Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the liberal firebrand whose district includes Long Island City, was among HQ2's opponents. State Senator Michael Gianaris and Queens City Council Member Jimmy van Bramer also voiced their opposition to the tax breaks.
Amazon hoped to win over its "future neighbors." It failed.
From CNN's Jackie Wattles
Some New Yorkers — including Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio — cheered Amazon's decision to head to the Big Apple.
But critics almost immediately objected to the massive subsidies that New York offered to lure the tech behemoth.
New York State, for instance, said it would grant $1.525 billion in incentives contingent on the company creating 25,000 new jobs with an average salary of $150,000.
Amazon, for its part, tried to win over its "future neighbors" with a print advertisement that ran in local newspapers in early January.
"Happy New Year from your future neighbors at Amazon," the ad read.
The company said it hopes to have a "long and mutually beneficial partnership between New Yorkers and Amazon." It pledged that the 25,000 jobs that will be added over 10 years at its so-called HQ2 in the Long Island City neighborhood will include new hires from "across the five boroughs" and with "all different levels of education."
It also said the company would offer career training for local residents and bring in over $27 billion in state and local tax revenue that can help "improve subways and buses."
"As we move forward, we pledge to be your partner, to listen, learn, and work together," the ad said.
Amazon won't look to build in another city
Last year, Amazon selected New York City and Northern Virginia to split duty as its second headquarters. Now, after canceling plans for the site in New York, it's just down to Virginia.
Amazon said that it will not restart the search for a city to build a second headquarters. Instead, it will move forward in Virginia. It will also focus on already existing plans to build a new hub in Nashville.
Here's what the company said in a statement: