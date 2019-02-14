Will Amazon still hire 25,000 more workers?

There will be only one Amazon HQ2 -- Northern Virginia was supposed to split the HQ duties with New York. But now that Jeff Bezos & Co. have pulled the plug on their Long Island City plans, will the company still add the 25,000 jobs it promised for Queens somewhere else?

Will Northern Virginia become an even bigger HQ2 and wind up with more than 25,000 jobs? What about Nashville? The country music capital wasn't chosen to be a HQ2 spot but it won a lucrative consolation prize: an "operations center of excellence" that will employ 5,000 people. Will that site now get bigger?

Amazon (AMZN) didn't give any details in its statement about the end of the LIC HQ2. But the company clearly suggested that there will be more jobs at other locations .

The big question is how many? And if that answer is less than 25,000, it begs the question of why Amazon ever felt a need to build two HQ2s in the first place.