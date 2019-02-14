Amazon cancels New York City headquartersBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries, Amanda Wills, Julia Horowitz, Nathaniel Meyersohn and Lydia DePillis, CNN
Will Amazon still hire 25,000 more workers?
From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica
There will be only one Amazon HQ2 -- Northern Virginia was supposed to split the HQ duties with New York. But now that Jeff Bezos & Co. have pulled the plug on their Long Island City plans, will the company still add the 25,000 jobs it promised for Queens somewhere else?
Will Northern Virginia become an even bigger HQ2 and wind up with more than 25,000 jobs? What about Nashville? The country music capital wasn't chosen to be a HQ2 spot but it won a lucrative consolation prize: an "operations center of excellence" that will employ 5,000 people. Will that site now get bigger?
Amazon (AMZN) didn't give any details in its statement about the end of the LIC HQ2. But the company clearly suggested that there will be more jobs at other locations.
The big question is how many? And if that answer is less than 25,000, it begs the question of why Amazon ever felt a need to build two HQ2s in the first place.
Remember: Google is still planning a huge expansion in lower Manhattan
From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz
Attention has been laser-focused on Amazon. In the meantime, Google (GOOGL) has moved ahead with plans for a massive NYC expansion. Where's the blowback on that front?
The company is investing more than $1 billion to double its workforce in NYC. It's scooped up 1.7 million square feet near the Hudson River in lower Manhattan. Google has said it could add more than 7,000 employees there over next decade.
That move has attracted far less attention than Amazon's HQ2 in Queens, which became the target of progressive backlash and faced opposition from some local officials.
GOP congressman: This is "absolutely disgraceful"
Rep. Pete King, a Republican from New York, said it is "disgraceful" that Amazon was "driven from New York by left wing progressive politicians."
Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the liberal firebrand whose district includes Long Island City, was among HQ2's opponents. State Senator Michael Gianaris and Queens City Council Member Jimmy van Bramer also voiced their opposition to the tax breaks.
Amazon hoped to win over its "future neighbors." It failed.
From CNN's Jackie Wattles
Some New Yorkers — including Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio — cheered Amazon's decision to head to the Big Apple.
But critics almost immediately objected to the massive subsidies that New York offered to lure the tech behemoth.
New York State, for instance, said it would grant $1.525 billion in incentives contingent on the company creating 25,000 new jobs with an average salary of $150,000.
And Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the liberal firebrand whose district includes Long Island City, is among HQ2's opponents. State Senator Michael Gianaris and Queens City Council Member Jimmy van Bramer also voiced their opposition to the tax breaks.
Amazon, for its part, tried to win over its "future neighbors" with a print advertisement that ran in local newspapers in early January.
"Happy New Year from your future neighbors at Amazon," the ad read.
The company said it hopes to have a "long and mutually beneficial partnership between New Yorkers and Amazon." It pledged that the 25,000 jobs that will be added over 10 years at its so-called HQ2 in the Long Island City neighborhood will include new hires from "across the five boroughs" and with "all different levels of education."
It also said the company would offer career training for local residents and bring in over $27 billion in state and local tax revenue that can help "improve subways and buses."
"As we move forward, we pledge to be your partner, to listen, learn, and work together," the ad said.
Amazon won't look to build in another city
Last year, Amazon selected New York City and Northern Virginia to split duty as its second headquarters. Now, after canceling plans for the site in New York, it's just down to Virginia.
Amazon said that it will not restart the search for a city to build a second headquarters. Instead, it will move forward in Virginia. It will also focus on already existing plans to build a new hub in Nashville.
Here's what the company said in a statement:
Amazon will still grow its teams in NYC
According to the Amazon statement, the company still employs more than 5,000 people in the New York City area and will "continue growing these teams."
Amazon cancels plans to build HQ2 in NYC
Statement obtained by CNN’s Alison Kosik
Amazon has decided it will not build its second headquarters in New York City, according to a statement attributed to Jodi Seth, an Amazon spokeswoman.
"After much thought and deliberation, we’ve decided not to move forward with our plans to build a headquarters for Amazon in Long Island City, Queens," the statement reads, before laying the blame squarely at the feet of local politicians.
"For Amazon, the commitment to build a new headquarters requires positive, collaborative relationships with state and local elected officials who will be supportive over the long-term. While polls show that 70% of New Yorkers support our plans and investment, a number of state and local politicians have made it clear that they oppose our presence and will not work with us to build the type of relationships that are required to go forward with the project we and many others envisioned in Long Island City. "