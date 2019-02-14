Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: 'Amazon's corporate greed' defeated

Amazon said there are no plans to "reopen the HQ2 search at this time" after dropping New York.

But that isn't stopping New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy from pushing Amazon to give Newark — one of the 20 finalists for the company's second headquarters — another look.

"New Jersey is open for business, and now more than ever, Newark is the clear choice as the next presence for Amazon corporate offices ," Murphy said in a statement through his press secretary.

"Amazon now has the opportunity to join in Newark’s story of a city on the rise.”