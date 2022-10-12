President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv has retaken more than 500 square kilometers (about 193 square miles) of territory in the southern Kherson region since Oct. 1.

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine
Infowars founder Alex Jones arrives with private security guards to speak to the media after appearing at his Sandy Hook defamation trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Connecticut, U.S., October 4, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Live

Alex Jones defamation trial

Live Updates

Jury reaches decision in Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation trial

By Mike Hayes, Elise Hammond and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN
Updated 3:22 PM EDT, Wed October 12, 2022
Former InfoWars staffer: There's no line between Alex Jones' beliefs and content
02:35

What we're covering here

  • JUST IN: A Connecticut jury has reached a decision in the defamation case brought against Alex Jones by several Sandy Hook shooting victims’ families.
  • The decision will be read soon. Jones is not in the court.
  • The jury will determine how much Jones and his company have to pay the plaintiffs for his lies about the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook elementary school.
  • Last year, a Connecticut Superior Court judge ruled that Jones was liable for defaming the families because he failed to cooperate in turning over documents.

Content by The Ascent

Show all
You can now avoid credit card interest until 2024
A slam dunk if you need a balance transfer (21 months)
It's official: now avoid credit card interest into 2024
0% intro APR until 2024 is 100% insane
Leading cash back card now has 0% intro APR until 2024
4 Posts

These are the 15 plaintiffs in the case

The jury in the Alex Jones trial has reached a decision, and we’re waiting for it to be read in court.

The jury was determining how much Jones must pay to families of Sandy Hook shooting victims for his lies about the massacre.

There are 15 plaintiffs in this trial, which was a consolidation of three other cases. While we wait for the decision, here’s a look at them:

  • William Aldenberg, FBI agent
  • Jacqueline and Mark Barden, the parents of 7-year-old Daniel Barden 
  • Jennifer Hensel for the estate of Jeremy Richman - father who died by suicide of six-year-old Avielle Richman 
  • Nicole and  Ian Hockley, the parents of 6-year-old Dylan Hockley
  • Richard M. Coan, the trustee of the bankruptcy estate of Erica L. Garbatini, formerly known as Erica Lafferty, the daughter of the school principal Dawn Hochsprung
  • Robert Parker, father of 6-year-old Emilie Parker 
  • William Sherlach, husband of 56-year-old school employee Mary Sherlach
  • Donna Soto, Carlee Soto-Parisi, Matthew Soto and Jillian Soto, the family of 27-year-old teacher Victoria Soto 
  • David Wheeler and Francine Wheeler, parents of 6-year-old Ben Wheeler 

Here's what Alex Jones said during his trial testimony

Alex Jones speaks from the witness stand at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Connecticut, on September 22.
Alex Jones speaks from the witness stand at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Connecticut, on September 22.
(Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media/Pool via Reuters)

While on the witness stand, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones tangled in an explosive courtroom exchange with an attorney for families of Sandy Hook victims who have sued him in Connecticut, prompting an admonishment from the judge and warning that they could be held in contempt if they violate court rules moving forward.

The warning from a frustrated Judge Barbara Bellis came during the trial that will determine how much Jones must pay the families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims for his lies about the massacre.

Christopher Mattei, an attorney for the families, questioned the far-right media personality about his false claim that the 2012 shooting in which 26 people were killed was a “hoax,” prompting Jones to grow angry and attack him.

Jones accused Mattei of being disingenuous and said he was guilty of “ambulance chasing” before descending into a rant in court about “liberals.”

Bellis, who had previously warned Jones that some of his outbursts were a violation of court rules, reminded the Infowars founder that he was in a “court of law” and is required to follow her instructions.

“This is clearly not your show and you have to respect the process,” Bellis told Jones. “Whether you like it or not you have to respect the rules.”

Some more context: The stunning episode capped a day of testimony from Jones who had thus far not made an appearance in the Connecticut defamation trial. The trial is taking place a month after a Texas jury determined that Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems, the parent of Infowars, should award two parents nearly $50 million.

Jones baselessly told his audience in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that the incident was staged. He has since acknowledged the shooting occurred, but only after the lawsuits were filed. He said in a 2019 sworn deposition that a “form of psychosis” caused him to make his false comments.

Read more here.

Sandy Hook parent testified about years of harassment after Alex Jones called him a crisis actor

Robbie Parker describes being confronted on the street by a follower of Infowars conspiracy theories during his testimony in Alex Jones' defamation trial in Waterbury, Connecticut, on September 29.
Robbie Parker describes being confronted on the street by a follower of Infowars conspiracy theories during his testimony in Alex Jones' defamation trial in Waterbury, Connecticut, on September 29.
(Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)

In emotional testimony, Robbie Parker, the parent of a Sandy Hook shooting victim, recounted the violent threats and harassment he and his family have suffered in the years since conspiracy theorist Alex Jones called him a crisis actor.

The day after their six-year-old daughter, Emilie, was murdered in the 2012 shooting, Parker gave a statement to the press. Hours later, Jones was on his InfoWars show describing him as a crisis actor to his audience of millions. (Jones acknowledged that he spoke about Parker by name when he testified earlier during the trial, which is to determine how much he must pay to families of Sandy Hook shooting victims for his lies about the massacre.)

Later that night, unable to sleep, Parker said he saw the start of a deluge of hateful messages about the press conference on the Facebook memorial page for Emilie. Parker said he removed Emilie’s Facebook memorial page weeks after the shooting because the harassment was too much to control.

“I felt like I couldn’t protect Emilie’s name, or her memory anymore so I had to get rid of it,” Parker said through tears.

As days passed and the harassment increased, Parker’s family grew paranoid. They questioned what of Emilie’s life to share with guests during the wake and funeral services. Ultimately, they chose to have a closed casket wake out of concern someone would try to take photos of Emilie’s body or her things, Parker testified.

“I was paranoid and he was paranoid. Like we just shut down. We were just zombies. I don’t even hardly remember what was said on the day of the funeral,” Alissa Parker said during testimony before her husband. “They stole that from me.”

Read more about this here.

JUST IN: Jury in Alex Jones defamation trial reaches a decision

Alex Jones is seen outside the Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Connecticut, on October 4.
Alex Jones is seen outside the Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Connecticut, on October 4.
(Mike Segar/Reuters)

The jury in the Alex Jones trial has reached a decision.

The trial in Connecticut is to determine how much Jones must pay to families of Sandy Hook shooting victims for his lies about the massacre

Plaintiffs in the trial included family members of eight school students and employees, in addition to one FBI agent who responded to the scene.

Three cases were all condensed into the single trial. While the families did not seek a specific dollar figure in the trial, an attorney for the families asked jurors last month to “send a message” to the public with its decision.

The trial in Connecticut took place a month after a separate jury in Texas determined that Jones and his company should award two Sandy Hook parents who sued in that state nearly $50 million.

Jones baselessly said in the aftermath of the 2012 mass shooting, in which 26 people were killed, that the incident was staged. Facing multiple lawsuits, Jones later acknowledged the shooting occurred. He testified in court this week that he now believed it to be “100% real.”

GO DEEPER

Alex Jones admonished by judge as Sandy Hook defamation trial goes off the rails
Sandy Hook plaintiffs ask jury to 'send a message' with its decision as Connecticut trial against Alex Jones begins
Alex Jones is heading to court again to face more families of the Sandy Hook school shooting
New head of Alex Jones' company faces questions from lawyers for Sandy Hook families
Sandy Hook families ask judge to order Alex Jones to relinquish control of his company, alleging he transferred millions to himself and family

GO DEEPER

Alex Jones admonished by judge as Sandy Hook defamation trial goes off the rails
Sandy Hook plaintiffs ask jury to 'send a message' with its decision as Connecticut trial against Alex Jones begins
Alex Jones is heading to court again to face more families of the Sandy Hook school shooting
New head of Alex Jones' company faces questions from lawyers for Sandy Hook families
Sandy Hook families ask judge to order Alex Jones to relinquish control of his company, alleging he transferred millions to himself and family