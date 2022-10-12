Jury reaches decision in Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation trial

Alex Jones speaks from the witness stand at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Connecticut, on September 22. (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media/Pool via Reuters)

While on the witness stand, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones tangled in an explosive courtroom exchange with an attorney for families of Sandy Hook victims who have sued him in Connecticut, prompting an admonishment from the judge and warning that they could be held in contempt if they violate court rules moving forward.

The warning from a frustrated Judge Barbara Bellis came during the trial that will determine how much Jones must pay the families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims for his lies about the massacre.

Christopher Mattei, an attorney for the families, questioned the far-right media personality about his false claim that the 2012 shooting in which 26 people were killed was a “hoax,” prompting Jones to grow angry and attack him.

Jones accused Mattei of being disingenuous and said he was guilty of “ambulance chasing” before descending into a rant in court about “liberals.”

Bellis, who had previously warned Jones that some of his outbursts were a violation of court rules, reminded the Infowars founder that he was in a “court of law” and is required to follow her instructions.

“This is clearly not your show and you have to respect the process,” Bellis told Jones. “Whether you like it or not you have to respect the rules.”

Some more context: The stunning episode capped a day of testimony from Jones who had thus far not made an appearance in the Connecticut defamation trial. The trial is taking place a month after a Texas jury determined that Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems, the parent of Infowars, should award two parents nearly $50 million.

Jones baselessly told his audience in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that the incident was staged. He has since acknowledged the shooting occurred, but only after the lawsuits were filed. He said in a 2019 sworn deposition that a “form of psychosis” caused him to make his false comments.

Read more here.