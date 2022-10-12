Jury awards nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook families in Alex Jones case

The verdict in the Connecticut defamation case against right-wing talk show host Alex Jones sends a message that you can’t lie and intentionally inflict emotional distress on people, former prosecutor Mark Eiglarsh said Wednesday.

The jury awarded Sandy Hook family members nearly $1 billion in damages.

“It tells us that while there are limitations to our free speech, you cannot lie. You cannot go way over the line and say lies about someone and inflict emotional distress upon people. They are punishing him,” Eiglarsh told CNN’s John Berman. “This wasn’t just: ‘OK, a couple of million here.’ They are sending a message that while we all enjoy, under the First Amendment, wide latitude to speak freely, you can’t lie. You can’t intentionally inflict emotional distress on people. Through that verdict, they are speaking very loudly.”

CNN legal analyst Areva Martin echoed the sentiments, stating that while “there is no amount of money that can make these families whole” the verdict is a means of punishing Jones.

“The kind of pain and suffering that they have experienced because of the vicious lies and the vile statements that Alex Jones has made can’t make these families whole. But what we have in our civil system, you know, are money damages, and I hope that the families, the lawyers – obviously very skilled attorneys – will be able to pierce any veil that Alex Jones or his company has tried to put up to prevent these families from collecting some of this money,” Martin said.

And while it was doubtful that Jones had 900 million dollars squirreled away, it also was clear that he wasn’t broke, she said.

Martin added: “I hope that these families – if they don’t collect a dime — that they put him out of business and they prevent him from ever doing this to any other family or group of families who have experienced the kind of pain that these families have experienced.”