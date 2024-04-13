New South Wales police commissioner Karen Webb said on Saturday that early indications suggest the Sydney mall stabbing attack is not terror related but cautioned that the investigation remains ongoing.

Webb told reporters that current elements do not point to a terror motive, adding however that the investigation will be ongoing "for many many days" and that it is "too early to say" what was behind the attack.

According to Webb, police believe that the suspect is a 40-year-old man but as background checks remain ongoing, she could not provide further identification details.

Webb said she was "confident" that there is no ongoing risk and that "we are dealing with one person who is now deceased."

The suspect was shot dead at the scene by a lone officer, police earlier said.