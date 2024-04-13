World
Sydney mall attack kills six

By Sophie Tanno, CNN

Updated 8:17 a.m. ET, April 13, 2024
15 min ago

Early indications say attack was not terror related, police say

From CNN's Chris Liakos 

New South Wales police commissioner Karen Webb said on Saturday that early indications suggest the Sydney mall stabbing attack is not terror related but cautioned that the investigation remains ongoing.

Webb told reporters that current elements do not point to a terror motive, adding however that the investigation will be ongoing "for many many days" and that it is "too early to say" what was behind the attack.

According to Webb, police believe that the suspect is a 40-year-old man but as background checks remain ongoing, she could not provide further identification details.

Webb said she was "confident" that there is no ongoing risk and that "we are dealing with one person who is now deceased."

The suspect was shot dead at the scene by a lone officer, police earlier said.

33 min ago

In pictures: Stabbing at Sydney shopping mall

From CNN Digital’s Photo Team

Sydney has been left stunned after a mass stabbing at a shopping mall left at least six people dead. Here are some of the latest pictures from the scene.

People are led out from the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping center after multiple people were stabbed in Sydney, on April 13.
People are led out from the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping center after multiple people were stabbed in Sydney, on April 13. Rick Rycroft/AP
Paramedics respond to the scene of the stabbing.
Paramedics respond to the scene of the stabbing. David Gray/AFP/Getty Images
People react outside the shopping center.
People react outside the shopping center. David Gray/AFP/Getty Images
Police enter the shopping mall.
Police enter the shopping mall. Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

1 hr 14 min ago

"Do not go down there": Witnesses describe scenes of pandemonium in Sydney shopping mall

From CNN"s Sophie Tanno

Witnesses inside the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping mall when the attack took place have described scenes of chaos.

CNN’s Australian affiliate, 9 News Sydney, spoke to an eyewitness who said people were running through the shopping center and falling over each other, describing the situation as “pandemonium.”

Two brothers who were there told 9 News they saw a baby and mother stabbed and tried to help.

“The baby got stabbed and the mum got stabbed," one of the brothers said.
“We were holding the baby and trying to compress the baby. Same with the mother, trying to compress the blood from stopping.”

One man described seeing a man in a green shirt stabbing others "indiscriminately."

"[We just heard] screaming, screaming and it didn't seem that long before we heard 'boom boom boom' of the gunshot and we thought, 'We hope it's the police,'" the witness told Australia's state broadcaster ABC.
"[A person] is dying 10 metres away … I grabbed towels and there were three people dying around me.
"It was just carnage."

Another man who did not give his name told ABC that the attacker would have continued his deadly rampage if the police officer had not intervened.

"If she did not shoot him, he would have kept going, he was on the rampage," he said.
1 hr 14 min ago

Woman hid at back of clothes shop for over an hour during attack

From CNN's Sophie Tanno

One eyewitness who was inside Westfield Bondi Junction shopping mall when the attack unfolded described hiding in the back of a shop.

Crystal Wang explained how, after arriving at Westfield at around 3.20pm – just as the attack began – she walked into a clothes store where "the girls at the shop shut the door behind me and turned off lights."

She continued: "I was really confused, and they told me someone is stabbing people with a knife in the mall. I was hiding at the back of the shop, saw some people fleeing, and then heard [a] few gun shots.”

At first, Crystal thought there had been a power cut, before she realized the severity of the situation she had found herself in.

"A siren went on and not long after, I heard gun shots and started to panic, I was worried the attacker also had a gun," she said. "That's when the shop assistants asked everyone to hide in their storage room."

She added that management announcements probably made the situation worse.

“They were saying 'all the customers please evacuate immediately.'
"We were obviously locked inside, just really confused if we should get out of the shop or stay in.
"The lady who's making the announcement is obviously panicking as well, which just made us more anxious. She was even swearing at the end of her announcements."

Crystal and other shoppers stayed in hiding for an hour and half, until they were able to leave.

1 hr 35 min ago

Mass casualty events are rare in Australia

By Sophie Tanno, CNN

Police are seen outside Westfield Bondi Junction mall in Sydney on Saturday.
Police are seen outside Westfield Bondi Junction mall in Sydney on Saturday. David Gray/AFP/Getty Images

The stabbing attack at Westfield Bondi Junction that has left six people dead has sent shockwaves across Australia, a country where mass casualty events are rare.

The most recent comparable event happened in 2019, when at least four people were killed and one injured in a mass shooting in Darwin, northern Australia.

April 1996 saw a mass shooting which became known as the Port Arthur massacre – the deadliest in Australia’s modern history – when 35 people were killed in the tourist town in the state of Tasmania.

After that incident, gun control laws in Australia were significantly tightened.

1 hr 26 min ago

Officer who confronted knife attacker "a hero" who saved lives, Australian prime minister says

By Sophie Tanno, CNN

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks in Melbourne, on March 6.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks in Melbourne, on March 6. Joel Carrett/Pool/Getty Images

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the Sydney mall attack as a "horrific act of violence indiscriminately targeting innocent people going about an ordinary Saturday."

Albanese could not confirm the attacker's motive but commended the officer who confronted the offender and apprehended him. He said, "She is certainly a hero. There is no doubt that she saved lives through her action."

Albanese said that he had no information about the attacker's motive and that speculation would be unhelpful now. 

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw said that the Australian Federal Police and Australian Security Intelligence Organization were working on the investigation to ascertain the motive of the attacker. 

1 hr 34 min ago

No motive given for Sydney mall attack, although nothing "ruled out"

From CNN's Sandi Sidhu and Teele Rebane 

No information has yet been given as to the attacker's identity or a possible motive.

However, New South Wales Police's Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cooke said they are "not ruling anything out" at this stage, including terrorism.

In a news conference Saturday, Cooke said that he did not know who the offender was, and that the police were making attempts to identify him.

He added that the police are at the very early stages of the investigation. 

1 hr 34 min ago

Death toll rises to six in Sydney mall attack

From CNN's Sandi Sidhu and Teele Rebane

Police cordon off the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping mall in Sydney on Saturday.
Police cordon off the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping mall in Sydney on Saturday. David Gray/AFP/Getty Images

A sixth person has been confirmed dead following the attack at the Sydney mall, a New South Wales Police spokesperson told CNN.

Five were killed at the shopping center, and one person has since died from stab wounds in the hospital. 

The attacker was also killed by a police officer at the scene.

1 hr 21 min ago

Sydney mall attacker was confronted and killed by a single officer

From CNN's Sandi Sidhu and Teele Rebane

Police tape surrounds the entrance to Westfield Bondi Junction shopping center in Australia, on April 13.
Police tape surrounds the entrance to Westfield Bondi Junction shopping center in Australia, on April 13. Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

A single unit police inspector killed the Sydney mall attacker on level five of the Bondi Junction Westfield shopping center, according to New South Wales Police's Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cooke.

Cooke told reporters that the inspector was nearby and in the local area. She was a senior police inspector who was alone and engaged with the attacker when she was on the scene.

She shot the offender when he raised a knife at her.

“She discharged her firearm, and that person is now deceased,” Cooke said.

The same officer was also seen in videos on social media administering CPR to those who had been injured.