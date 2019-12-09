13 feared dead in New Zealand volcano eruption
BREAKING: New Zealand police say they will not open a criminal investigation yet
New Zealand police have walked back remarks by Deputy Commissioner John Tims earlier today that they would be opening a criminal investigation into the case.
In a statement, police said it is “too early to confirm whether there will also be a criminal investigation.”
Volcano did not seem like it was about to erupt: New Zealand expert
There were no indications that the White Island volcano was about to erupt shortly before it killed at least five people on Monday, said vulcanologist Graham Leonard with New Zealand's Institute of Geological & Nuclear Sciences.
According to CNN-affiliate Radio New Zealand, Leonard told reporters today that while White Island is the country's most active cone volcano there was no signs it was especially dangerous on the day of the deadly eruption.
He said it appeared as if the volcano had just erupted suddenly with no precursor signs from seismic monitoring data -- which he said was typical for eruptions of mainly steam and hot water.
Leonard said there was still steam and mud jetting out from the active vent area.
Malaysian national confirmed dead in White Island eruption
An unnamed Malaysian is among the five people confirmed dead after Monday's eruption at White Island.
In a post on Facebook, the Malaysian High Commission in Wellington said that New Zealand authorities had informed them of the death.
"We are working closely with the local authorities and will continue to update from time to time," the post said.
"We would like to urge the public to contact us if they have information on any Malaysians being in the area."
There was only one Malaysian on the island at the time of the eruption, according to Tracey Hook, the CEO of White Island Tours.
The other nationalities were Australian, American, New Zealander, German, Chinese and British.
A traditional Maori ceremony has been held to restrict access to White Island
A leader from a local iwi -- or Maori tribe -- has performed a traditional ceremony known as a rahui, to restrict activities on White Island, CNN affiliate Radio New Zealand reports.
Maori are the indigenous people of New Zealand, and traditional Maori ceremonies are often a feature of public events. Whakatane -- the launching pad for trips to White Island -- has a large Maori population.
What is a rahui?
A rahui is a ritual prohibition placed on an area to restrict an activity from occurring or continuing. This could be done for a number of reasons -- including because people recently died there.
Why would local iwi want to restrict access to an area people died?
This comes back to the Maori concept of "tapu," which loosely translates to "sacred." Areas where people have died "have been contaminated by the tapu of death," according to legal experts. Rahui is about separating people from things that are considered tapu.
What is the effect of a rahui?
Rahui don't necessarily have legal standing. They can be lifted after a suitable amount of time has lapsed.
Police teams are still trying to access White Island after eruption
Despite their best efforts, New Zealand emergency services still haven't been able to access White Island to search for eight people missing following Monday's deadly eruption.
Speaking at a press conference today, New Zealand Deputy Commissioner John Tims said that experts were closely monitoring conditions on the island but had not yet been able to determine whether or not it was safe to land.
Tims said that there has been "no signs of life" on the island.
The deputy commissioner said he understood that there was frustration among the missing people's friends and families. "We are doing everything we can to get back to that island," he said.
New Zealand's geological hazard information service GeoNet said there is a 50% chance there could be another eruption within 24 hours.
All New Zealand's burns units are at full capacity with patients
Almost all patients who were evacuated from White Island after the eruption have extensive burns to their bodies, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health said.
Spokesman Pete Watson said all of New Zealand's burns units are at capacity.
Out of the 31 people who are still in hospital after the eruption, 27 have burns to at least 30% of their bodies, Watson said.
He said many also have inhalation burns, which will require airway support. The ages of the victims are between 13 and 72, he said.
"It's possible not all of the patients will survive," Watson said.
BREAKING: New Zealand police to open criminal investigation into deaths
New Zealand Deputy Commissioner John Tims has announced a criminal investigation will be opened into the deaths in the White Island eruption.
"I can confirm now that we will commence criminal investigation into circumstances of death and injuries on White Island. Terms of reference developed over next few days," Tims said at a press conference this afternoon.
He said it would be conducted in parallel with a workplace health and safety investigation conducted by regulator WorkSafe New Zealand.
Tims described the investigation as "absolutely heartbreaking."
Rim camera footage taken down from New Zealand government website
Footage which might have shown the final moments of visitors inside the rim of the White Island volcano has been removed from a New Zealand government website.
The images were taken at 2:10 p.m. local time (8.10 p.m E.T. Sunday) by the website's Rim Crater camera and showed what appeared to be a small group of people inside the volcano.
It erupted a minute later -- and the next picture was black.
As of Tuesday morning local time, New Zealand's official geological hazard information site GeoNet had removed the images.
GeoNet has not responded to requests for comment on the pictures.
Somber mood on board Ovation of the Seas cruise ship after eruption
Passengers on board the cruise liner Ovation of the Seas said the mood has been somber since the eruption which killed five people on nearby White Island yesterday.
There were believed to be at least 30 passengers from the ship taking a tour of the island when the eruption took place.
There has been no word on how many have returned or were injured.
Passengers Martin Lulofs and Sharon Johnson said that the captain had made an announcement about the disaster on Monday night. "I've never heard the ship go quiet so fast," Johnson said.
She said that Royal Caribbean, the owners of the ship, had offered counselling services to any passengers who needed it, and was providing free WiFi so people can let their families know they are safe.
The cruise ship is supposed to be heading to New Zealand's capital, Wellington, next but it could be delayed, passengers said.