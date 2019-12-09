Tourists on a boat look at the eruption of the volcano on White Island, New Zealand, on December 9. Michael Schade/AP

There were no indications that the White Island volcano was about to erupt shortly before it killed at least five people on Monday, said vulcanologist Graham Leonard with New Zealand's Institute of Geological & Nuclear Sciences.

According to CNN-affiliate Radio New Zealand, Leonard told reporters today that while White Island is the country's most active cone volcano there was no signs it was especially dangerous on the day of the deadly eruption.

He said it appeared as if the volcano had just erupted suddenly with no precursor signs from seismic monitoring data -- which he said was typical for eruptions of mainly steam and hot water.

Leonard said there was still steam and mud jetting out from the active vent area.