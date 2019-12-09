Paul Quinn is the chairman of White Island Tours, a company that brings tourists to the volcano island. He told CNN that the boat trips on Monday took place within the company's guidelines, which are based on the official information on volcanic activity levels.

"On the morning [the activity] was level 2, we had no indication of this event occurring," Quinn said. “There was nothing that signaled there was going to be an eruption.”

He said two White Island Tours staff members are missing, both of them New Zealand citizens.

When the volcano erupted, two of his tour boats were nearby, Quinn said. One boat had docked, and its passengers were on the island. The other boat had departed the island, but turned around to help.

"[They] turned around to go assist them in any way they could ... they did their very best," Quinn added.