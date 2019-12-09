New Zealand volcano eruption leaves at least five dead: Live updates
11 Australians still unaccounted for, PM says
Eleven Australians remain unaccounted for after the deadly White Island volcano eruption, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Tuesday.
Thirteen Australian nationals are also being treated in various hospitals in New Zealand, he added, with several in critical condition. Those impacted range in age from 17 to 72 years old.
Morrison said it was possible -- but still unconfirmed -- that three of the five people killed in the eruption are Australian.
Visitors from seven countries were on the island
Of the 47 people who were on White Island at the time of the eruption, 24 were Australians, nine were American, five were New Zealanders, four were Germans, two were from China, two were British, and one was Malaysian, according to Tracey Hook, the CEO of White Island Tours.
The nationalities of the five who died and the eight who are missing is not yet known.
Tours to the island "operated within the guidelines"
Paul Quinn is the chairman of White Island Tours, a company that brings tourists to the volcano island. He told CNN that the boat trips on Monday took place within the company's guidelines, which are based on the official information on volcanic activity levels.
"On the morning [the activity] was level 2, we had no indication of this event occurring," Quinn said. “There was nothing that signaled there was going to be an eruption.”
He said two White Island Tours staff members are missing, both of them New Zealand citizens.
When the volcano erupted, two of his tour boats were nearby, Quinn said. One boat had docked, and its passengers were on the island. The other boat had departed the island, but turned around to help.
"[They] turned around to go assist them in any way they could ... they did their very best," Quinn added.
Ardern praises "courageous" first responders
New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has praised rescue workers who rushed to White Island to evacuate tourists after the volcano erupted.
“Those who undertook a risky effort in the immediate aftermath did so in an incredibly courageous way,” she said at a news conference on Tuesday morning.
Arden noted that many people had been saved thanks to their quick actions.
White Island tourism is vital for the area
Asked whether tourists should have been allowed onto an active volcano, Ardern said questions would have to be asked in future.
She said tourist groups have been visiting the island for several decades, and the volcano has been considered active throughout that time.
Local officials said tours to White Island are crucial to the area's economy. According to the GeoNet website, more than 10,000 people visit the island every year.
"No signs of life" on island, says PM
Jacinda Ardern says there have been no signs of life on White Island since the eruption.
Police rescue helicopters have carried out a number of reconnaissance flights over the island, but emergency personnel have not seen any survivors, the New Zealand PM told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday morning, local time.
Ardern said volcanic ash from the eruption still poses a hazard in the area, adding that a boat coming back from the island was covered with a half a meter (1.6 feet) of ash.
International tourists and New Zealanders missing
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealanders and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia are among those injured or missing following the White Island volcano eruption.
According to officials, 47 people were on the island at the time of the explosion.
New Zealand Police Superintendent Bruce Bird told reporters that five people have been confirmed dead, while eight are still missing. A further 31 are in hospital, while three have been treated and discharged.
Happening now: PM Jacinda Ardern giving update
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is updating the nation on the latest regarding the White Island volcano eruption.
Ardern said two groups of people were on the volcano on Monday afternoon at the time of the eruption.
According to the emergency services, eight people are still missing.
What to expect today
The sun has risen over New Zealand's White Island, a day after a deadly volcanic eruption there.
A New Zealand Defense Force ship is expected to deploy drones and observational equipment to assess the environment there today.
Overnight, authorities said a specialist disaster victim identification team was awaiting deployment in the nearby port town of Whakatane. Police have called it a "recovery operation."
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden arrived in Whakatane earlier, where she is due to meet with search and rescue authorities.
She is expected to give an update on the eruption at a press conference as the nation wakes up at around 7 a.m. local (1 p.m. ET).