Tourists injured and missing after New Zealand volcano erupts
Authorities have not been able to communicate with anyone on the island
New Zealand authorities said in a press conference earlier this evening that they have no communications with anyone on White Island, where the volcano erupted.
"At this stage, it is too dangerous for police and rescue services to go to the island," said Police Deputy Commissioner John Tims, adding that the island was "currently covered in ash and volcanic material."
There were fewer than 50 people on the island, 23 of whom have been rescued. An unknown number are unaccounted for.
At a press conference this evening, New Zealand authorities cautioned that the situation was still evolving, and that an active search and rescue operation is underway.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressed her condolences to the families of the affected, and said, "I want to assure them that police are doing everything they can."
Ardern added that she will be traveling to the area later this evening.
Numerous government agencies and emergency services are working to gauge the damage and coordinate necessary government resources, said police spokespeople.
Further eruptions: Volcanic activity appears to have quietened down since the eruption, but there is still a chance of further eruptions in the next 24 hours, said Ken Gledhill from GNS, New Zealand's main earth science agency.
A police spokesperson added that fewer than 50 people were on or around the island at the time it erupted. Twenty-three people have been rescued from the island, and there is still a number on the island who are unaccounted for.
When asked if tourists should have been allowed on the volcanic island at all, Ardern said there would be a time and place for further reassessment. "At this moment in time, the absolute focus needs to be the search and rescue operations," she said.
Here's what we know about the tourists who were on White Island when it erupted
Around 20 tourists from a cruise ship were on White Island when it erupted. But what do we know about them?
- According to the Chief Executive Officer of the New Zealand Cruise Association, the tourists were passengers from the Ovation of The Seas cruise ship.
- The trip to White Island had been organized by the cruise operator, a spokeswoman for the Port Of Tauranga said.
- Ovation of The Seas is operated by cruise ship company Royal Caribbean.
- Royal Caribbean offers a number of cruises to New Zealand that depart from Sydney, Australia. It's not yet clear which route the affected tourists had been traveling on.
- Ovation of The Seas is one of the largest cruise vessels in the world, according to Royal Caribbean. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.
One person has been confirmed dead
At an ongoing press conference, New Zealand authorities confirmed that there has been one fatality after a volcanic eruption on White Island earlier today, and that "there are likely to be more."
It's unknown whether the person who died was a tourist or New Zealand local.
Fewer than 50 people were on or around the island at the time of eruption, said Deputy Commissioner John Tims. There are still a number of people on the island who are unaccounted for, with authorities conducting search and rescue operations. The situation is still fluid and under assessment.
At least one person has been critically injured
At least one person has been critically injured after the volcanic eruption, New Zealand police said in a statement.
"Of those transported to shore, at least one has been critically injured. Emergency services are working to ensure the safety of everyone involved, including rescue staff," the police statement said.
Images of the crater from cameras run by the Institute of Geological and Nuclear Sciences appear to show a group of people inside a smoking center of the volcano, just minutes before the eruption.
A tourist was on the volcano's crater just 20 minutes before it erupted
Michael Schade and his family had been on the volcano just 20 minutes before it erupted. They were waiting on a boat, about to leave, when the eruption occurred.
Schade took videos of the ride leaving the island, showing giant plumes of thick black smoke as the boat quickly departed.
"Boat ride home ... was indescribable," Schade wrote on Twitter. "Those are some of the people (our) boat picked up. Praying for them and their recovery. Woman my mom tended to was in critical condition but seemed strong by the end."
Tourists from Royal Caribbean cruise liner were on White Island when it erupted
Around 20 tourists from the Ovation of The Seas, a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, were on White Island when it erupted on Monday, according to the Chief Executive Officer of the New Zealand Cruise Association.
“Our hope is that everyone will be recovered quickly and unharmed,” the association's CEO Kevin O’Sullivan told CNN.
New Zealand Police believe that around 50 tourists were on White Island at the time of the eruption.
Earlier, medical authorities said that up to 20 people on the island required medical treatment.
New Zealand police will hold a press conference at 6:30 p.m. local time, in about half an hour. We'll be listening in to bring you the latest updates here.
Who was on the island?
It's still not clear who was on White Island when it erupted -- but passengers from a cruise ship visited the island Monday.
A spokesperson for Port of Tauranga -- a city near White Island -- confirmed that passengers from the Cruise liner Ovation Of The Seas were on the island on Monday. However, it remains unclear whether the tourists were still on the island when the volcano erupted at 2:15 p.m. local time.
The tour to White Island had been officially organized by the cruise operator, a spokeswoman for the Port Of Tauranga told CNN Monday.
The vessel was set to leave the port on Monday, but will now stay at the port for an undisclosed amount of time.
The Ovation of The Seas is one of the largest cruise vessels in the world, according to operators Royal Caribbean. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.
At a press conference earlier, the country's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that government was working on the assumption that a number of people on the island at the time of the eruption were tourists.