Tourists injured and missing after New Zealand volcano erupts
At least one person has been critically injured
At least one person has been critically injured after the volcanic eruption, New Zealand police said in a statement.
"Of those transported to shore, at least one has been critically injured. Emergency services are working to ensure the safety of everyone involved, including rescue staff," the police statement said.
Images of the crater from cameras run by the Institute of Geological and Nuclear Sciences appear to show a group of people inside a smoking center of the volcano, just minutes before the eruption.
A tourist was on the volcano's crater just 20 minutes before it erupted
Michael Schade and his family had been on the volcano just 20 minutes before it erupted. They were waiting on a boat, about to leave, when the eruption occurred.
Schade took videos of the ride leaving the island, showing giant plumes of thick black smoke as the boat quickly departed.
"Boat ride home ... was indescribable," Schade wrote on Twitter. "Those are some of the people (our) boat picked up. Praying for them and their recovery. Woman my mom tended to was in critical condition but seemed strong by the end."
Tourists from Royal Caribbean cruise liner were on White Island when it erupted
Around 20 tourists from the Ovation of The Seas, a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, were on White Island when it erupted on Monday, according to the Chief Executive Officer of the New Zealand Cruise Association.
“Our hope is that everyone will be recovered quickly and unharmed,” the association's CEO Kevin O’Sullivan told CNN.
New Zealand Police believe that around 50 tourists were on White Island at the time of the eruption.
Earlier, medical authorities said that up to 20 people on the island required medical treatment.
SOON: New Zealand authorities will speak in half an hour
New Zealand police will hold a press conference at 6:30 p.m. local time, in about half an hour. We'll be listening in to bring you the latest updates here.
Who was on the island?
It's still not clear who was on White Island when it erupted -- but passengers from a cruise ship visited the island Monday.
A spokesperson for Port of Tauranga -- a city near White Island -- confirmed that passengers from the Cruise liner Ovation Of The Seas were on the island on Monday. However, it remains unclear whether the tourists were still on the island when the volcano erupted at 2:15 p.m. local time.
The tour to White Island had been officially organized by the cruise operator, a spokeswoman for the Port Of Tauranga told CNN Monday.
The vessel was set to leave the port on Monday, but will now stay at the port for an undisclosed amount of time.
The Ovation of The Seas is one of the largest cruise vessels in the world, according to operators Royal Caribbean. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.
At a press conference earlier, the country's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that government was working on the assumption that a number of people on the island at the time of the eruption were tourists.
Authorities warn nearby residents to stay indoors and wear face masks
New Zealand authorities are warning residents near the volcanic eruption on White Island to stay indoors, as ashfall may be dangerous to breathe in.
Volcanic ash appears to mainly be falling on White Island, but residents may also feel the effects in the Bay of Plenty region, on the northern coast of North Island.
According to the New Zealand Police and the National Emergency Management Agency, residents in or near the affected areas should:
- Stay indoors if possible, especially if you already suffer from breathing difficulties or respiratory illnesses.
- When indoors, close windows and doors to keep out volcanic ash.
- If outdoors, wear a face mask or use a cloth to cover your nose and mouth. Wear goggles to protect your eyes. Wear glasses, NOT contact lenses -- fine ash will get under the lens.
- Monitor updates and warnings on the radio or TV.
What the eruption looked like
After the eruption on Monday afternoon local time, a plume of smoke could be seen above White Island.
A image tweeted by New Zealand's meteorological service shows what the island looked like shortly after the eruption.
Here's what we know so far
Authorities in New Zealand are launching an urgent search and rescue operation after a volcano on New Zealand's popular White Island tourist destination erupted earlier today.
An unknown number of people are believed to be missing or injured.
Here's what we know:
- Injured and missing: Police say fewer than 50 people were on the island at the time of the eruption. An unknown number remain unaccounted for. Speaking to CNN affiliate Radio New Zealand, St. John Ambulance said that up to 20 people are believed to have been injured.
- Rescue operation: A no-fly zone has been established around the island, with rescue crews working to evacuate people. Helicopters are on their way to the volcano, and a mobile triage unit is also on its way.
- The volcano: The White Island or Whakaari volcano is New Zealand's most active cone volcano, built up by more than 150,000 years of volcanic activity.