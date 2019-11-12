Australia on alert as 'catastrophic' fire threat looms

While most of the attention is focused on New South Wales and the fires burning around Sydney, emergency crews are still facing dangerous blazes up north in Queensland.

In a video posted to its official Facebook page, the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said fatigue was building up among fire crews.

"Conditions have obviously been severe and they're going to be protracted over the next couple of days," said Stephen Smith, assistant commissioner of the QFES.

"Hot dry winds, high fuel, drought, very trying and challenging conditions."

Smith said volunteer firefighters had been called in to help on the front lines.