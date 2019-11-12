Australia on alert as 'catastrophic' fire threat looms

Fire damage on November 11, 2019, in Glen Innes, Australia. Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

Australia is seeing “the calm before the storm” as dozens of wildfires continue to burn, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday while speaking on 2GB radio.

Morrison said local authorities are “well prepared” and on “high alert” to respond to the fires, but added the national army is poised to assist “at a moment’s notice."

“I think the whole team in New South Wales are on this and we’re just there to support them in every way we can," he said.

He added: "Let's hope today is a boring day. I really just want to assure people that everything that can be done is being done. Nature will throw some curveballs today, no doubt, and they'll have to respond."

Morrison also urged Australians to act cautiously and with "common sense."