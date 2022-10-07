showcast
Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?
Join CNN anchor Chris Wallace, as he moves outside of politics to explore his wide range of interests across the spectrum of news, sports, entertainment, art and culture. Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? features candid conversations that are smart, sensible, and in-depth, guided by one of the best interviewers in the business.
Mark CubanWho’s Talking to Chris Wallace?
Apr 17, 2023
Entrepreneur Mark Cuban joins Chris for a conversation about his latest business venture. Chris and Mark deep dive into the success of Cuban’s career, what it’s like to be a shark on Shark Tank, and how he is changing the pharmaceutical game with a new venture.
Originally aired: October 7, 2022