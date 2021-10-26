New Episodes
How To ListenOn your computer On your mobile device Smart speakers
Explore CNNUS World Politics Business
More
podcast
When Diana Met…
When Diana Met… takes listeners inside Princess Diana’s most notable meetings with public figures, politicians, dignitaries, and celebrities to reveal often-overlooked truths and misunderstandings about her life as Princess of Wales. Host Aminatou Sow examines those iconic and memorable connections and what they teach us about power, gender, and control.
- She Was Just ... DianaWhen Diana Met… takes listeners inside Princess Diana’s most notable meetings with public figures, politicians, dignitaries, and celebrities to reveal often-overlooked truths and misunderstandings about her life as Princess of Wales. Host Aminatou Sow examines those iconic and memorable connections and what they teach us about power, gender, and control.Trailer
- CamillaHost Aminatou Sow goes behind-the-scenes with royal biographer Andrew Morton for an inside look at Princess Diana’s first lunch with Camilla Parker Bowles. Morton first learned of this meeting through secret recordings from Diana herself. Aminatou also chats with her friend Candice Carty-Williams about why she will always stan Diana, and why she even turned down an invitation to Buckingham Palace.Episode 1
- William and HarrySome of the most iconic images of Princess Diana are as mother to Princes William and Harry. But how many mothers are put on display outside the hospital just after giving birth?
And what were the expectations for Diana as mother to the heir to the throne, and how do those align with our larger perceptions of motherhood in society? Host Aminatou Sow talks to journalist Candice Brathwaite and playwright Bonnie Greer about Diana’s legacy as a “mum.”
If you live in the US and are having suic...Show moreidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 (800-273-TALK) for free and confidential support. It's open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For crisis support in Spanish, call 888-628-9454.
Episode 2
- The PeopleThere are many scandalous, gossip-stirring stories about Diana. There are also, however, just as many anecdotes about her kindness, and the raw, authentic nature of her philanthropy. While most royal acts of charity are both formal and distant, Diana’s were intimate and bold; like walking through minefields and holding AIDS victims in her arms. In this episode, we hear about what really made her the ‘people’s princess’ from those who were touched by her legacy. We’ll meet writer/filmmaker Alegri...Show morea Adedeji, Making Gay History founder Eric Marcus, and Ebone Carrington, former CEO of NYC Health and Hospitals, Harlem.Episode 3
- Hair Stylist, Sam McKnightWhen Princess Diana posed for a Vogue portrait in 1990, she shocked the world with a seemingly cropped head of hair. Turns out she loved the look so much, she contacted the stylist behind the shoot and had him cut her locks for real. This man is Sam McKnight, he’s responsible for several iconic celebrity dos. In addition to being Diana’s primary hair stylist, Sam became a close friend and confidant. In this episode, we hear about her trend-setting cut and his favorite memories of their time toge...Show moretherEpisode 4
- John TravoltaOf all the iconic Princess Diana photos, perhaps the most memorable captures her twirling on the dance floor with John Travolta back in 1985. That night, Diana and Charles were the guests of honor at a White House dinner and with just one dance, the Princess cemented her celebrity status in the United States. In this episode, Aminatou Sow recaptures the drama and excitement around the fairytale moment with CNN royal correspondent Max Foster, and talks to New Yorker culture critic Naomi Fry about...Show more the celebrity machine and the perils of fame.Episode 5
- Fashion Designer Elizabeth EmanuelPrincess Diana influenced the fashion world long before influencers were a thing. She rocked athleisure before it was cool and paved the way for the term “revenge dress.” And then there was the wedding dress of all wedding dresses. Aminatou Sow talks with the woman behind THAT dress: Elizabeth Emanuel. It turns out these stylistic choices, fun as they may have been, were not made in vain. We also hear from author and Diana style expert Eloise Moran, as well as GQ fashion critic Rachel Tashjian a...Show morebout what the princess was trying to say through her clothes.Episode 6