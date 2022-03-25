Episode 3: Mob Ties

As police continue their search for the killer of the DeFeos in Amityville, they discover the family’s connections to organized crime. Host Donnie Wahlberg reveals how these mob ties came to light. It’s a turning point in the case which brings police one step closer to their top suspect.



Mar 25, 2022

28 mins