Episode 3: Mob Ties

Very Scary People
In 1974, a mass murder shook the sleepy waterfront town of Amityville, New York. One November night, police found an entire family — the DeFeos — dead, face down in their beds. Only one family member survived: Ron DeFeo Jr., the eldest son with a troubled past. In this six-part series, host Donnie Wahlberg untangles the dark and complicated story of what happened that night and unearths how the grisly murders transformed into an infamous haunted tale.
Episode 3: Mob TiesVery Scary People
As police continue their search for the killer of the DeFeos in Amityville, they discover the family’s connections to organized crime. Host Donnie Wahlberg reveals how these mob ties came to light. It’s a turning point in the case which brings police one step closer to their top suspect.
To learn more about how HLN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
Mar 25, 2022