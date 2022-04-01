Episode 4: The Confession

Amityville detectives shift all their attention to a single suspect in the murders of the DeFeo family: the oldest son, Ron DeFeo Jr. Following hours of intense interrogation, the sole surviving family member breaks. But Ron Jr.’s confession dredged up new details, complicated questions, and more secrets.



39 mins