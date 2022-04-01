Episode 4: The Confession

podcast
Very Scary People
In 1974, a mass murder shook the sleepy waterfront town of Amityville, New York. One November night, police found an entire family — the DeFeos — dead, face down in their beds. Only one family member survived: Ron DeFeo Jr., the eldest son with a troubled past. In this six-part series, host Donnie Wahlberg untangles the dark and complicated story of what happened that night and unearths how the grisly murders transformed into an infamous haunted tale.
Episode 4: The ConfessionVery Scary People
Amityville detectives shift all their attention to a single suspect in the murders of the DeFeo family: the oldest son, Ron DeFeo Jr. Following hours of intense interrogation, the sole surviving family member breaks. But Ron Jr.’s confession dredged up new details, complicated questions, and more secrets.
Apr 1, 2022