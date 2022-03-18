Small Town Murder

podcast
Very Scary People
In 1974, a mass murder shook the sleepy waterfront town of Amityville, New York. One November night, police found an entire family — the DeFeos — dead, face down in their beds. Only one family member survived: Ron DeFeo Jr., the eldest son with a troubled past. In this six-part series, host Donnie Wahlberg untangles the dark and complicated story of what happened that night and unearths how the grisly murders transformed into an infamous haunted tale.
Small Town MurderVery Scary People
After Ron DeFeo Jr. finds his parents and younger siblings dead in their Amityville, New York, home, police begin to search for the killer. Host Donnie Wahlberg and local journalist Joel Martin revisit that horrific evening in 1974, the crime scene and the investigation — all in hopes of answering a question heavy on residents’ minds: “Who would murder an entire family in the dead of night?”
To learn more about how HLN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
To learn more about how HLN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
Mar 18, 2022