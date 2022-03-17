Why is Swan Lake Playing on Russian TV?

As Russia’s unprovoked destruction and targeting of civilians wreaks havoc across Ukraine, Russian citizens have been hearing a different story entirely. That’s because Putin is also waging a war on his own people through a merciless effort to crack down on independent media and dissent. Hear how one TV station used a ballet to make a point. Anderson Cooper talks to CNN’s International Diplomatic Editor Nic Robertson about the current state of Russian media, disinformation, and what 30 years of reporting on Russia has led him to believe about Putin’s next moves.



Recorded on March 17, 2022.

Mar 20, 2022

25 mins