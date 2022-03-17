podcast
Tug of War
Tug of War takes listeners to the most volatile corners of the world where democracy is in its dying days. In a special ongoing season, CNN reporters take us on-the-ground in Ukraine to document Russia’s invasion, the escalating conflict, and what it means for the rest of the world.
Why is Swan Lake Playing on Russian TV?Tug of War
As Russia’s unprovoked destruction and targeting of civilians wreaks havoc across Ukraine, Russian citizens have been hearing a different story entirely. That’s because Putin is also waging a war on his own people through a merciless effort to crack down on independent media and dissent. Hear how one TV station used a ballet to make a point. Anderson Cooper talks to CNN’s International Diplomatic Editor Nic Robertson about the current state of Russian media, disinformation, and what 30 years of reporting on Russia has led him to believe about Putin’s next moves.
Recorded on March 17, 2022.
