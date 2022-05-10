CNN Audio

6 AM ET: $40B for Ukraine, today's abortion vote, a noose at Stanford & more
podcast

Tug of War

Tug of War takes listeners to the most volatile corners of the world where democracy is in its dying days. In a special ongoing season, CNN reporters take us on-the-ground in Ukraine to document Russia’s invasion, the escalating conflict, and what it means for the rest of the world.

A frayed rope is about to split in two
How Russia’s War is Straining the Global Economy
Tug of War
Russia’s war on Ukraine is causing a global scramble for essential commodities such as wheat, natural gas, and sunflower oil. But how are shortages on these goods resulting in an export ban on palm oil in Indonesia and skyrocketing dairy prices in the UK? CNN Business Senior Writer Julia Horowitz talks us through the economic domino effect rocking global markets and the civil unrest it could spark.  

Recorded on May 10, 2022.
May 11, 2022