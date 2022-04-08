Brutality, Caught on Tape

podcast
Tug of War
Tug of War takes listeners to the most volatile corners of the world where democracy is in its dying days. In a special ongoing season, CNN reporters take us on-the-ground in Ukraine to document Russia’s invasion, the escalating conflict, and what it means for the rest of the world.
Brutality, Caught on TapeTug of War
As Russia leaves behind a trail of dead civilians in Ukraine, the global outrage grows louder. Russian propaganda tries to hide the horrors of bombed cities and potential war crimes by Russian soldiers, but Ukrainian security services have released radio intercepts that counter that narrative. CNN Senior International Correspondent Matthew Chance discusses how Russian soldiers are communicating while on the ground in Ukraine, Putin’s inner circle of power and how Russia’s propaganda machine is keeping the Kremlin afloat.
Recorded on April 8, 2022.
Apr 10, 2022