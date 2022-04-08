Brutality, Caught on Tape

As Russia leaves behind a trail of dead civilians in Ukraine, the global outrage grows louder. Russian propaganda tries to hide the horrors of bombed cities and potential war crimes by Russian soldiers, but Ukrainian security services have released radio intercepts that counter that narrative. CNN Senior International Correspondent Matthew Chance discusses how Russian soldiers are communicating while on the ground in Ukraine, Putin’s inner circle of power and how Russia’s propaganda machine is keeping the Kremlin afloat.



