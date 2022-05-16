How Putin’s Plan to Splinter NATO Backfired

podcast
Tug of War
Tug of War takes listeners to the most volatile corners of the world where democracy is in its dying days. In a special ongoing season, CNN reporters take us on-the-ground in Ukraine to document Russia’s invasion, the escalating conflict, and what it means for the rest of the world.
How Putin’s Plan to Splinter NATO BackfiredTug of War
After decades of neutrality, Finland and Sweden are set to file applications to join NATO, undermining Russian president Vladimir Putin’s aim of splintering the military alliance. CNN International Diplomatic Editor Nic Robertson traces how the war in Ukraine convinced the Finnish government to take this step and examines how the world order could be impacted if other European countries follow their lead.
Recorded on May 16, 2022.
May 18, 2022