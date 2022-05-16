CNN Audio

PA race too close to call, Russian soldier pleads guilty, air pollution deaths & more
5 Things
CNN 5 Things
Wed, May 18
Tug of War

Tug of War takes listeners to the most volatile corners of the world where democracy is in its dying days. In a special ongoing season, CNN reporters take us on-the-ground in Ukraine to document Russia’s invasion, the escalating conflict, and what it means for the rest of the world.

A frayed rope is about to split in two
How Putin’s Plan to Splinter NATO Backfired
Tug of War
After decades of neutrality, Finland and Sweden are set to file applications to join NATO, undermining Russian president Vladimir Putin’s aim of splintering the military alliance. CNN International Diplomatic Editor Nic Robertson traces how the war in Ukraine convinced the Finnish government to take this step and examines how the world order could be impacted if other European countries follow their lead. 

Recorded on May 16, 2022.
May 18, 2022