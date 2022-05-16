How Putin’s Plan to Splinter NATO Backfired

After decades of neutrality, Finland and Sweden are set to file applications to join NATO, undermining Russian president Vladimir Putin’s aim of splintering the military alliance. CNN International Diplomatic Editor Nic Robertson traces how the war in Ukraine convinced the Finnish government to take this step and examines how the world order could be impacted if other European countries follow their lead.



Recorded on May 16, 2022.

May 18, 2022

20 mins