Tug of War

"Russia does wars very differently"

As Russia continues its violent assault on Ukraine, it has also unleashed an assault on the truth. CNN’s Anderson Cooper talks with International Security Editor Nick Paton Walsh who has been covering the conflict in southern Ukraine. They discuss the struggles of covering a war when one side is deliberately lying about the reality on the ground and his approach to talking to people experiencing the worst moments of their lives.



Recorded on March 11, 2022.

Mar 13, 2022

19 mins