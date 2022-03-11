podcast
Tug of War
Tug of War takes listeners to the most volatile corners of the world where democracy is in its dying days. In a special ongoing season, CNN reporters take us on-the-ground in Ukraine to document Russia’s invasion, the escalating conflict, and what it means for the rest of the world.
"Russia does wars very differently"Tug of War
As Russia continues its violent assault on Ukraine, it has also unleashed an assault on the truth. CNN’s Anderson Cooper talks with International Security Editor Nick Paton Walsh who has been covering the conflict in southern Ukraine. They discuss the struggles of covering a war when one side is deliberately lying about the reality on the ground and his approach to talking to people experiencing the worst moments of their lives.
