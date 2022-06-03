100 Days Later, Ukraine’s Fight Continues

He was in Kyiv at the very start of the invasion - CNN Senior International correspondent Matthew Chance returns to find a city experiencing an uneasy calm. Meanwhile, brutal fighting continues in the South and East as the Ukrainians go on a counter-offensive, hoping to retake Russian-occupied territory. We examine what life is like for everyday Ukrainians who have returned to horror and look at what comes next as the conflict drags on.



Recorded on June 3, 2022.

Jun 8, 2022

19 mins