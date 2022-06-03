100 Days Later, Ukraine’s Fight Continues

podcast
Tug of War
Tug of War takes listeners to the most volatile corners of the world where democracy is in its dying days. In a special ongoing season, CNN reporters take us on-the-ground in Ukraine to document Russia’s invasion, the escalating conflict, and what it means for the rest of the world.
100 Days Later, Ukraine’s Fight ContinuesTug of War
He was in Kyiv at the very start of the invasion - CNN Senior International correspondent Matthew Chance returns to find a city experiencing an uneasy calm. Meanwhile, brutal fighting continues in the South and East as the Ukrainians go on a counter-offensive, hoping to retake Russian-occupied territory. We examine what life is like for everyday Ukrainians who have returned to horror and look at what comes next as the conflict drags on.
Recorded on June 3, 2022.
Jun 8, 2022