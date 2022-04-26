Terror and Tulips in Kharkiv

Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv, has been a strategic target since the earliest days of Russia’s invasion. Amidst constant bombardment and heavy losses, residents fear the worst could be yet to come should their city be encircled by Russian forces. CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward has seen both the rubble and the heroism on the ground in Kharkiv. She takes us inside the city to examine Russia’s gruesome tactics and the defiance of everyday Ukrainians refusing to abandon their homes and their countrymen.



Recorded on April 26, 2022.

