podcast
Tug of War
Tug of War takes listeners to the most volatile corners of the world where democracy is in its dying days. In a special ongoing season, CNN reporters take us on-the-ground in Ukraine to document Russia’s invasion, the escalating conflict, and what it means for the rest of the world.
How Far Will Putin Go?Tug of War
Why is Russia invading Ukraine right now and how does it figure into Putin’s larger political and military strategy? Clarissa Ward returns to the region to help make sense of the latest developments there and explain just how much is at stake. Recorded on February 26, 2022.
Feb 27, 2022