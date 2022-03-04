Inside the Targeted Capital

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has already taken an immense human toll. CNN’s Senior International Correspondent Matthew Chance offers an inside look into the devastation and his conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky. Chance reflects on how this conflict is different than others he’s covered, Zelensky’s decision to remain in Ukraine, and the resilience of the Ukrainian people. Chance, who is based in Moscow, also wonders what kind of Russia he’ll return to.



Recorded on March 4, 2022.

Mar 6, 2022

27 mins