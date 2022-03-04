Inside the Targeted Capital

podcast
Tug of War
Tug of War takes listeners to the most volatile corners of the world where democracy is in its dying days. In a special ongoing season, CNN reporters take us on-the-ground in Ukraine to document Russia’s invasion, the escalating conflict, and what it means for the rest of the world.
Inside the Targeted CapitalTug of War
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has already taken an immense human toll. CNN’s Senior International Correspondent Matthew Chance offers an inside look into the devastation and his conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky. Chance reflects on how this conflict is different than others he’s covered, Zelensky’s decision to remain in Ukraine, and the resilience of the Ukrainian people. Chance, who is based in Moscow, also wonders what kind of Russia he’ll return to.
Recorded on March 4, 2022.
Recorded on March 4, 2022.
Mar 6, 2022