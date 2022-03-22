Can NATO End This War?

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine approaches its one-month mark, President Biden joins other world leaders in Brussels, Belgium for a NATO summit where he hopes to sustain the Western alliance. The stakes are high, as the world will be watching closely and Ukraine is especially eager to know how far the alliance will go to deter Putin's advance. CNN’s White House reporter Natasha Bertrand has been reporting from NATO headquarters in Belgium and will discuss what to expect from Biden’s visit, how drones may complicate his response, and what a possible stalemate in Ukraine might mean for the rest of Europe.



Recorded on March 22, 2022.

Mar 23, 2022

21 mins