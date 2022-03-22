podcast
Tug of War
Tug of War takes listeners to the most volatile corners of the world where democracy is in its dying days. In a special ongoing season, CNN reporters take us on-the-ground in Ukraine to document Russia’s invasion, the escalating conflict, and what it means for the rest of the world.
Can NATO End This War?Tug of War
As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine approaches its one-month mark, President Biden joins other world leaders in Brussels, Belgium for a NATO summit where he hopes to sustain the Western alliance. The stakes are high, as the world will be watching closely and Ukraine is especially eager to know how far the alliance will go to deter Putin's advance. CNN’s White House reporter Natasha Bertrand has been reporting from NATO headquarters in Belgium and will discuss what to expect from Biden’s visit, how drones may complicate his response, and what a possible stalemate in Ukraine might mean for the rest of Europe.
Recorded on March 22, 2022.
Recorded on March 22, 2022.
Mar 23, 2022undefined