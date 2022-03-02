Can the West Stop Russia?

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is inspiring unprecedented unity among nations around the world. For the first time in its history, NATO has activated response troops and even historically neutral Sweden is adopting sanctions against Russia. Meanwhile, Ukrainian intelligence suggests Belarus may soon join Russia’s forces and China has been unwilling to even call the attack an invasion. Jim Sciutto, CNN’s Chief National Security Correspondent, weighs in on the international community’s response to what’s happening in Ukraine and how it could impact our world order. Recorded on March 1, 2022.

25 mins