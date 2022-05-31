Inside the Race to Save Ukraine’s Greatest Treasures

podcast
Tug of War
Tug of War takes listeners to the most volatile corners of the world where democracy is in its dying days. In a special ongoing season, CNN reporters take us on-the-ground in Ukraine to document Russia’s invasion, the escalating conflict, and what it means for the rest of the world.
Inside the Race to Save Ukraine’s Greatest TreasuresTug of War
Ukrainian officials claim Russia has targeted numerous cultural and historical sites during its assault on the country. In response, artists and historians have been racing to save key artifacts in an effort to preserve Ukrainian culture. CNN Style Global Editor Fiona Sinclair Scott has the story of one such artist and examines how some Ukrainian residents have returned to the ballet in hopes of a more normal night out.
See the “Fountain of Exhaustion”: cnn.com/war
Recorded on May 31, 2022.
Jun 1, 2022