“The definition of victory has changed.”

After suffering a series of failures in the north of Ukraine around Kyiv, Russia is set to shift its focus to the east. There are fears that the assault could be even more relentless and indiscriminate as Vladimir Putin searches for some sort of victory. CNN Senior International Correspondent Fred Pleitgen examines why Putin is so focused on this area, what dangers await residents coming back to their homes near Kyiv, and how everyday Ukrainians are helping to document alleged war crimes in real time.



This episode contains graphic descriptions of war.



Recorded on April 12, 2022.

Apr 13, 2022

20 mins