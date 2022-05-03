Inside the Escape from Mariupol

Before the war, Mariupol was a peaceful port town. Now, it’s the focal point of the biggest land war in Europe since 1945. CNN’s International Security Editor Nick Paton Walsh spoke to some evacuated residents who have spent the last two months holed up deep beneath a local steel plant - he tells us about their journey, what life is like for those who remain in Mariupol and why future evacuations may be hard to come by.



Recorded on May 3, 2022.

May 4, 2022

19 mins