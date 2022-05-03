Inside the Escape from Mariupol

podcast
Tug of War
Tug of War takes listeners to the most volatile corners of the world where democracy is in its dying days. In a special ongoing season, CNN reporters take us on-the-ground in Ukraine to document Russia’s invasion, the escalating conflict, and what it means for the rest of the world.
Inside the Escape from MariupolTug of War
Before the war, Mariupol was a peaceful port town. Now, it’s the focal point of the biggest land war in Europe since 1945. CNN’s International Security Editor Nick Paton Walsh spoke to some evacuated residents who have spent the last two months holed up deep beneath a local steel plant - he tells us about their journey, what life is like for those who remain in Mariupol and why future evacuations may be hard to come by.
Recorded on May 3, 2022.
May 4, 2022