CNN Audio

6 AM ET: VP Harris on Roe v Wade, Russian oil ban, Ohio primary projection & more
5 Things
Listen to
CNN 5 Things
Wed, May 4
New Episodes
How To Listen
On your computer On your mobile device Smart speakers
Explore CNN
US World Politics Business
podcast

Tug of War

Tug of War takes listeners to the most volatile corners of the world where democracy is in its dying days. In a special ongoing season, CNN reporters take us on-the-ground in Ukraine to document Russia’s invasion, the escalating conflict, and what it means for the rest of the world.

A frayed rope is about to split in two
Inside the Escape from Mariupol
Tug of War
Before the war, Mariupol was a peaceful port town. Now, it’s the focal point of the biggest land war in Europe since 1945. CNN’s International Security Editor Nick Paton Walsh spoke to some evacuated residents who have spent the last two months holed up deep beneath a local steel plant - he tells us about their journey, what life is like for those who remain in Mariupol and why future evacuations may be hard to come by. 

Recorded on May 3, 2022.
May 4, 2022