CNN Audio

Sunday Edition: How Safe is America’s Biggest City?
5 Things
Listen to
CNN 5 Things
Sun, Apr 17
New Episodes
How To Listen
On your computer On your mobile device Smart speakers
Explore CNN
US World Politics Business
podcast

Tug of War

Tug of War takes listeners to the most volatile corners of the world where democracy is in its dying days. In a special ongoing season, CNN reporters take us on-the-ground in Ukraine to document Russia’s invasion, the escalating conflict, and what it means for the rest of the world.

A frayed rope is about to split in two
Why Genocide is More Than Just a Label
Tug of War
Last week, President Joe Biden described the atrocities being discovered in Ukraine as "genocide" for the first time. CNN Chief International Investigative Correspondent Nima Elbagir explains the legal ramifications around the label and also examines how Russian tactics compare to other conflicts she’s covered around the world. 

This episode contains graphic descriptions of war. 

Recorded on April 15, 2022.
Apr 17, 2022