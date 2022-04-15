Why Genocide is More Than Just a Label

Last week, President Joe Biden described the atrocities being discovered in Ukraine as "genocide" for the first time. CNN Chief International Investigative Correspondent Nima Elbagir explains the legal ramifications around the label and also examines how Russian tactics compare to other conflicts she’s covered around the world.



This episode contains graphic descriptions of war.



Recorded on April 15, 2022.

Apr 17, 2022

16 mins