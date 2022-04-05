Unearthing the Horror in Bucha

For the past few days, the world has reacted in horror to the shocking images coming out of Bucha, Ukraine: dead civilian bodies in the streets, many with hands tied, and mass graves containing hundreds of unarmed people. Some believe the atrocities may even be a tipping point in the conflict with Russia. After visiting Bucha, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned peace talks with Russia would be difficult. CNN international correspondent Phil Black talks about why such brutality is part of Russia’s playbook, the response from the West, and how this could impact future negotiations.



This episode contains graphic descriptions of war.



Recorded on April 5, 2022.

Apr 6, 2022

17 mins