What Happens to the Millions Who Are Fleeing Ukraine?

More than 3 million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia’s invasion. Many are escaping though Poland, which borders the west of Ukraine. Anderson Cooper talks to CNN’s Sara Sidner who has been reporting from the region for the past several weeks. They discuss what she’s witnessed there — from the incredible generosity of the Polish people to blatant discrimination when it comes to people of color trying to reach safety to the weaponization of the term “fake news”.





Interview recorded on March 11, 2022.

Mar 16, 2022

19 mins