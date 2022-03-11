What Happens to the Millions Who Are Fleeing Ukraine?

podcast
Tug of War
Tug of War takes listeners to the most volatile corners of the world where democracy is in its dying days. In a special ongoing season, CNN reporters take us on-the-ground in Ukraine to document Russia’s invasion, the escalating conflict, and what it means for the rest of the world.
More than 3 million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia’s invasion. Many are escaping though Poland, which borders the west of Ukraine. Anderson Cooper talks to CNN’s Sara Sidner who has been reporting from the region for the past several weeks. They discuss what she’s witnessed there — from the incredible generosity of the Polish people to blatant discrimination when it comes to people of color trying to reach safety to the weaponization of the term “fake news”.
Interview recorded on March 11, 2022.
