Far From Home, Bringing Americans Back

Although US-Russia tensions have been at an all-time high, the two countries have been staying in touch on another issue. Trevor Reed, an American imprisoned in Russian territory has finally returned home after nearly 3 years and intense negotiation between the two countries. His fate is different from fellow Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, along with others imprisoned in multiple countries around the world. CNN’s Jake Tapper talks about his exclusive interview with Reed, and CNN State Department Producer Jennifer Hansler explains what Reed’s prisoner swap could mean for other Americans detained abroad.



Recorded on May 24, 2022.

May 25, 2022

23 mins