Is Russia Shifting Strategy?

After the latest round of in-person talks between Ukraine and Russia, Moscow said it would “drastically reduce” military activity around two major Ukrainian cities. However, many experts remain skeptical about this strategy shift and believe peace could still be a long way off. CNN Senior National Security Correspondent Alex Marquardt lays out what both sides are looking for in negotiations and examines President Biden’s unscripted comments about regime change in Russia. He also tells us about a Ukrainian hotline being used by Russian families trying to locate their loved ones on the battlefield.



Recorded on March 29, 2022.

Mar 30, 2022

17 mins