Escape from Mariupol

The city of Mariupol has been under near-constant bombardment since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. Anyone still left in the crumbling city has been dealing with no electricity and a lack of food for weeks. In this episode, we catch up with CNN Senior International Correspondent Ivan Watson, who has been talking to people who have made the dangerous journey out of Mariupol. We hear their stories and examine how the invasion has strained relations between Ukrainians and people they know in Russia.



This episode contains graphic descriptions of war.



Recorded on March 31, 2022.

Apr 3, 2022

22 mins