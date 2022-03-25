Christiane Amanpour on Red Lines and War Crimes

Russia’s onslaught on Ukraine has left widespread destruction in some of the country’s major cities. But as Ukrainians fight back, there are fears that Vladimir Putin could escalate the conflict by using even deadlier weapons. In this episode, CNN Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour talks about why Vladimir Putin’s strategy isn’t working as well as he had hoped. She also examines the war crimes allegations leveled against Putin and breaks down how battlefield losses could backfire in Moscow.



Recorded on March 25, 2022.

Mar 27, 2022

22 mins