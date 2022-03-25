Christiane Amanpour on Red Lines and War Crimes

podcast
Tug of War
Tug of War takes listeners to the most volatile corners of the world where democracy is in its dying days. In a special ongoing season, CNN reporters take us on-the-ground in Ukraine to document Russia’s invasion, the escalating conflict, and what it means for the rest of the world.
Christiane Amanpour on Red Lines and War CrimesTug of War
Russia’s onslaught on Ukraine has left widespread destruction in some of the country’s major cities. But as Ukrainians fight back, there are fears that Vladimir Putin could escalate the conflict by using even deadlier weapons. In this episode, CNN Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour talks about why Vladimir Putin’s strategy isn’t working as well as he had hoped. She also examines the war crimes allegations leveled against Putin and breaks down how battlefield losses could backfire in Moscow.
Recorded on March 25, 2022.
Mar 27, 2022