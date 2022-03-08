Bearing Witness With Anderson Cooper and Clarissa Ward

CNN reporters on the ground in Ukraine have witnessed countless horrors since the Russian invasion began. But they’ve also seen incredible moments of kindness and perseverance from Ukrainians as the war rages on around them. Anderson Cooper and Clarissa Ward, both currently on the ground in Ukraine, discuss what it’s like to bear witness to war, when to keep reporting and when to help the people in front of you, and why they keep coming back to it. This episode contains potentially sensitive content.



Recorded on March 8th, 2022.

Mar 9, 2022

23 mins